Tunnel Vision Or Ecological Risk? Wayanad Project Triggers Alarm

Last week, Kerala Public Works Department Minister PA Muhammed Riyas announced that construction would begin by September. He described it as an "Onam gift” to Wayanad. However, on Thursday, the Kerala High Court directed the state to file a counter-affidavit in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the environmental and forest clearances granted for the project. A bench comprising Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Basant Balaji clarified that all steps taken towards implementation would be subject to the outcome of the PIL. The court adjourned the matter to 9 September.