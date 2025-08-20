Parliament Monsoon Session: Both Houses Adjourned Till 2:00 Amid Opposition Protests

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to introduce the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to remove a Central or State Minister facing allegations of corruption or serious offences if detained for at least 30 days.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
parliement
Parliament: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2pm Amid Opposition Protests Photo: | file pic |
1: Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned till 2:00PM.

2: The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025; and, Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, included in the agenda of the day.

On day 20 of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2:00PM following protests by the Opposition demanding a discussion on voter roll revision in Bihar on Wednesday.

When proceedings resume, the revised list of Government business for Wednesday will include the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025; and, Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to introduce the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to remove a Central or State Minister facing allegations of corruption or serious offences if detained for at least 30 days.

Under the proposed constitutional amendment, if the Prime Minister, a Chief Minister, or any minister is arrested on serious charges and remains in custody for 30 consecutive days, they must resign by the 31st day. Failure to do so would result in their automatic removal from office.

The provisions will apply uniformly across the Central Government, State Governments, Union Territories, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The Bill will amend Article 75 of the Constitution, which governs the appointment and responsibilities of the Council of Ministers, including the Prime Minister. “A Minister, who for any period of 30 consecutive days during holding the office as such, is arrested and detained in custody, on allegation of committing an offence under any law for the time being in force, which is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years or more, shall be removed from his office by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister to be tendered by the 31st day after being taken in such custody,” the Bill states.

C.P. Radhakrishnan, Vice-Presidential candidate of the ruling NDA, also filed his nomination for the elections today. He was joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and NDA alliance partners.

