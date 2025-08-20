Parliament Monsoon Session: Both Houses Adjourned Till 2:00 Amid Opposition Protests

The Bill will amend Article 75 of the Constitution, which governs the appointment and responsibilities of the Council of Ministers, including the Prime Minister. “A Minister, who for any period of 30 consecutive days during holding the office as such, is arrested and detained in custody, on allegation of committing an offence under any law for the time being in force, which is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years or more, shall be removed from his office by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister to be tendered by the 31st day after being taken in such custody,” the Bill states.