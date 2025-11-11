Sourav Ganguly Questions Selectors For Overlooking Mohammed Shami Despite Strong Form

Sourav Ganguly questioned the selectors for overlooking Mohammed Shami, saying the pacer is fit, in form, and deserves a return across formats
Ganguly backed Dhruv Jurel for a spot in the Test XI, suggesting he could be tried at No. 3 despite Rishabh Pant’s comeback
Ganguly said India’s spin strength and all-round talent make them clear favourites to beat South Africa at home
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has called for Mohammed Shami’s return to the national team across all formats, insisting the Bengal pacer remains "fit and is bowling exceptionally well."
Despite his strong domestic form, Shami has been overlooked for the upcoming two-Test series against South Africa, with the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee seemingly moving on from the 35-year-old, who last featured for India in the Champions Trophy in March.
"Shami is bowling exceptionally well. He is fit and we saw in the three Ranji Trophy matches, where he's won Bengal on his own," Ganguly said on Monday after being named the global brand ambassador of Kabuni, a UK-based AI-driven sports coaching platform.
Shami has taken 15 wickets in Bengal’s opening two Ranji Trophy wins before going wicketless against Tripura, having bowled 91 overs so far this season. The veteran quick, who underwent ankle surgery after the 2023 World Cup, was that tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 24 dismissals at an average of 10.70.
"I'm sure the selectors are watching and there is a communication between Mohammad Shami and the selectors. But if you ask me, in terms of fitness and skill, it’s the Mohammad Shami we know of. So, I really don't see any reason why he can’t keep playing Test matches, One-day cricket and T20 cricket for India. Because that skill is enormous," Ganguly added.
With India not scheduled to play any red-ball cricket for the next six months, there’s growing uncertainty over Shami’s future in Tests. His last appearance came in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia, and it remains to be seen whether that turns out to be his final outing in the format.
In his absence, pacers Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep have become key red-ball options, while Shami’s age and injury record could weigh on selectors ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle.
Turning his attention to the South Africa series, which begins at Eden Gardens on Friday, Ganguly expressed hope that wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel earns a place in the playing XI purely on batting form.
"He’s playing well, isn’t he? Rishabh is back and I don’t know what the selectors are thinking. Basically, the spots are taken -- two openers, (Shubman) Gill at 4, Pant at 5, KL (Rahul), (Ravindra) Jadeja are there. Players have performed. How easy will it be to open up a slot for Dhruv Jurel at this stage, I wouldn't know" he said.
Ganguly also hinted that the No. 3 position could be a potential opening for the in-form Jurel. "But it depends on whom they want to send at No. 3 -- whether they want to go with Sai Sudharsan, or bring in our in-form Dhruv in. We’ll find out," he said.
The two-Test series will also mark Rishabh Pant’s return to red-ball cricket after recovering from a foot fracture sustained during the fourth Test against England in July. Jurel, meanwhile, strengthened his case with twin centuries in the second unofficial Test against South Africa ‘A’ in Bengaluru last week.
Ganguly tipped India as overwhelming favourites at home. "Because India’s spin attack is very good. And this young team went to England three months ago and played exceptionally well. It was a fantastic series to watch, exceptional performances by Gill, Yashasvi (Jaiswal), Rahul, Pant. They've been exceptional," Ganguly said.
"Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep, Jadeja, India are a bundle of talent. South Africa, I know they’ve played well in Pakistan. But India in India are a different kettle of fish. They’ll have to play really, really well to compete with India," he added.
With PTI Inputs