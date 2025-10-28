Mohammed Shami Knocks On Selectors’ Door With Fiery Five-Wicket Haul In Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Against Gujarat

Omitted from India’s recent Test series against West Indies, Mohammed Shami responded in style with a stunning five-wicket haul, powering Bengal to a commanding 141-run Ranji Trophy win over Gujarat

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohammed Shami Knocks On Selectors’ Door With Fiery Five-Wicket Haul In Ranji Trophy 2025-26
Mohammed Shami Knocks On Selectors’ Door With Fiery Five-Wicket Haul In Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Against Gujarat Photo: JioHotstar
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mohammed Shami silenced critics with a fiery 5/38, reminding selectors of his fitness

  • Shahbaz Ahmed's six-wicket haul in the first innings turned the tide in Bengal’s favour

  • Mohammed Shami last featured for the national side during Champions Trophy 2025

India's veteran pacer Mohammed Shami reminded everyone of his unmatched quality and fitness with a brilliant display in Bengal’s commanding 141-run win over Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C clash at Eden Gardens. Left out of the Indian squad recently, Shami responded in the best possible way, claiming a total of eight wickets in the match, including a fiery 5/38 in the second innings that crushed Gujarat’s hopes of a comeback.

Despite questions surrounding his fitness and workload management, the 34-year-old pacer proved his readiness for international cricket by bowling with control, pace, and movement throughout the contest. It would be interesting to see if he gets a chance in India's upcoming assignments, especially for the South Africa tour of India.

He was last appeared playing for the national side during the Champions Trophy 2025 earlier this year. Since then, he missed India's 5-match Test series against England and also was also absent from the recently concluded two-match Test series against West Indies. He was also not included in the three-match ODI series against Australia.

Related Content
Related Content
Mohammed Shami reacts to being left out of India’s Australia Tour 2025, confirms full fitness. - X/BCCI
Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On India Vs Australia Selection Snub, Shares Fitness Update - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Shami and Shahbaz Lead Bengal’s Bowling Charge

After being asked to bat first, Bengal were tested early but recovered well to post 279 in their first innings, thanks to steady knocks from Sudip Gharami (56), Abishek Porel (51), and Sumanta Gupta (63). Gujarat’s Siddharth Desai did the damage with the ball, taking four wickets to keep Bengal within reach. However, the match turned decisively when Bengal’s bowlers took charge.

Shahbaz Ahmed spun a web around Gujarat’s batters, returning a stunning 6/34 to dismantle their lineup, while Shami’s three early strikes set the tone. Bundling Gujarat out for 167, Bengal seized control and never looked back.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Day 4 Highlights

Match Report: Bengal Seal 141-Run Victory at Eden Gardens

In the second innings, captain Abhimanyu Easwaran led decisively, declaring Bengal’s innings at 214/8, setting Gujarat a daunting target of 327. Contributions from Gharami (54) and Anustup Majumdar (58) ensured a healthy lead and gave Bengal’s bowlers enough runs to attack freely.

Gujarat’s chase started disastrously, with Shami striking in his opening over to dismiss key top-order batters. Despite a valiant 109 from Urvil Patel and some resistance from Jaymeet Patel (45), Gujarat couldn’t withstand Shami’s relentless pace and Shahbaz’s guile. The duo combined for eight wickets in the innings, sealing a memorable win for Bengal.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. UAE Vs United States LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: Milind Kumar's Knock Helps USA Earn Comeback Win

  2. PAK Vs SA 1st T20I: Babar Azam 8 Runs From Equalling Rohit Sharma's Tally; Needs 9 to Become Highest Scorer in T20Is

  3. Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Suryakumar Yadav Confirms Batter Stable After Spleen Injury Scare

  4. A Deep Dive Into Shreyas Iyer's Medical Emergency Timeline And Aftermath

  5. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma Replaces Injured Pratika Rawal In India Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. RJD’s Yadav Arithmetic: The Caste Maths And Politics Behind Tejashwi Yadav’s Bihar Strategy

  2. Chennai Rains: Orange Alert as Cyclone Montha Approaches; No School Holiday on October 27

  3. LJP’s Second Act: How Chirag Paswan Reclaimed The LJP And The NDA Spotlight

  4. TMC Hails SC Verdict On 100-Day Job Scheme As 'Crushing Defeat For Outsider Anti-Bengal Zamindars'

  5. Cyclone Montha Alert: IMD Tracks Path, Landfall Time, and Emergency Measures for Coastal States

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

  2. At Least 5 Soldiers, 25 Militants Killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes Amid Istanbul Talks

  3. Jaishankar And Rubio Meet In KL As India-US Set To Steady Ties

  4. Catherine Connolly Wins Ireland Presidential Election With Strong Left-Wing Support

  5. Two Arrested Over $102 Million Louvre Jewellery Heist, One Nabbed at Airport

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’