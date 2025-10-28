Mohammed Shami Knocks On Selectors’ Door With Fiery Five-Wicket Haul In Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Against Gujarat

India's veteran pacer Mohammed Shami reminded everyone of his unmatched quality and fitness with a brilliant display in Bengal’s commanding 141-run win over Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C clash at Eden Gardens. Left out of the Indian squad recently, Shami responded in the best possible way, claiming a total of eight wickets in the match, including a fiery 5/38 in the second innings that crushed Gujarat’s hopes of a comeback.