Mohammed Shami Knocks On Selectors’ Door With Fiery Five-Wicket Haul In Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Against Gujarat

India's veteran pacer Mohammed Shami reminded everyone of his unmatched quality and fitness with a brilliant display in Bengal’s commanding 141-run win over Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C clash at Eden Gardens. Left out of the Indian squad recently, Shami responded in the best possible way, claiming a total of eight wickets in the match, including a fiery 5/38 in the second innings that crushed Gujarat’s hopes of a comeback.
Despite questions surrounding his fitness and workload management, the 34-year-old pacer proved his readiness for international cricket by bowling with control, pace, and movement throughout the contest. It would be interesting to see if he gets a chance in India's upcoming assignments, especially for the South Africa tour of India.
He was last appeared playing for the national side during the Champions Trophy 2025 earlier this year. Since then, he missed India's 5-match Test series against England and also was also absent from the recently concluded two-match Test series against West Indies. He was also not included in the three-match ODI series against Australia.
Shami and Shahbaz Lead Bengal’s Bowling Charge
After being asked to bat first, Bengal were tested early but recovered well to post 279 in their first innings, thanks to steady knocks from Sudip Gharami (56), Abishek Porel (51), and Sumanta Gupta (63). Gujarat’s Siddharth Desai did the damage with the ball, taking four wickets to keep Bengal within reach. However, the match turned decisively when Bengal’s bowlers took charge.
Shahbaz Ahmed spun a web around Gujarat’s batters, returning a stunning 6/34 to dismantle their lineup, while Shami’s three early strikes set the tone. Bundling Gujarat out for 167, Bengal seized control and never looked back.
Match Report: Bengal Seal 141-Run Victory at Eden Gardens
In the second innings, captain Abhimanyu Easwaran led decisively, declaring Bengal’s innings at 214/8, setting Gujarat a daunting target of 327. Contributions from Gharami (54) and Anustup Majumdar (58) ensured a healthy lead and gave Bengal’s bowlers enough runs to attack freely.
Gujarat’s chase started disastrously, with Shami striking in his opening over to dismiss key top-order batters. Despite a valiant 109 from Urvil Patel and some resistance from Jaymeet Patel (45), Gujarat couldn’t withstand Shami’s relentless pace and Shahbaz’s guile. The duo combined for eight wickets in the innings, sealing a memorable win for Bengal.