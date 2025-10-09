Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On India Vs Australia Selection Snub, Shares Fitness Update - Watch

Mohammed Shami opened up about being missing from international cricket, addressing his non-selection, discussing his fitness in a YouTube video, and sharing his thoughts on captaincy as India announced squads for the Australia tour 2025

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohammed Shami reacts to India Australia Tour 2025 squad omission
Mohammed Shami reacts to being left out of India’s Australia Tour 2025, confirms full fitness. Photo: X/BCCI
  • Mohammed Shami was left out of India’s ODI and T20I squads for the Australia tour

  • Shami, in his YouTube video, answered all questions about his non-selection and spoke about his fitness

  • Shubman Gill replaced Rohit Sharma as captain, while Dilip Vengsarkar questioned Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s inclusion

Mohammed Shami’s journey back to the Indian team has hit a pause. While he has been active in the IPL and delivering solid performances for Bengal in domestic cricket, the national call-up hasn’t come.

With India’s tour of Australia just around the corner, fans are left wondering if the fast bowler will get another chance to don the Indian jersey.

India announced squads for the Australia series recently, and Shami’s name was missing from both the ODI and T20I line-ups, despite his consistent performances in domestic cricket and the IPL.

"There have been a lot of rumors and memes about my non-selection. People want to know my opinion, but honestly, getting selected is not in my hands, it’s up to the selection committee, the coach, and the captain. If they feel I’m ready, I’ll be included; if they think I need more time, that’s their decision. Meanwhile, I’m fully focused and practicing," Shami said on his YouTube channel.

"My fitness is good, and I’m pushing myself to stay sharp. Being away from the national team can be challenging, but I recently played in the Duleep Trophy, felt comfortable, bowled around 35 overs, and my rhythm was spot on. There are no issues with my fitness," he added.

Shami also spoke about the recent leadership change, with Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as captain.

"There have been many memes about this, but I don’t see any reason to object. This decision comes from the BCCI, selectors, and coaches. Shubman captained India in England and also leads the Gujarat Titans, so he has the experience. The BCCI entrusted him with this responsibility, and we should respect that," Shami said.

He added, "People shouldn’t question captaincy, today it’s one person, tomorrow someone else. That’s the way it goes, and this cycle will continue."

Even the inclusion of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the squad has sparked mixed reactions. While many fans were excited to see the two stalwarts back in Indian colours, some questioned their place in the team.

Dilip Vengsarkar raised questions on Virat Kohli and Rohit's inclusion, pointing out that their selection in India’s ODI squad for the Australia series, starting on October 19, was surprising given the evolving team dynamics.

Published At:
