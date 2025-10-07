Vengsarkar questions Kohli and Rohit’s selection in India’s ODI squad for the Australia series after a long break
He highlights difficulty in judging form for players active only in ODIs; Agarkar confirms they cleared fitness tests
The series will decide their future in ODIs and 2027 World Cup, with focus on players available across formats
Former India skipper and ex-chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar has raised eyebrows over the inclusion of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in India’s ODI squad for the Australia series, set to begin on October 19.
The senior batters, named in the Shubman Gill-led squad on Saturday, are set to return to international cricket for the first time since the IPL 2025 earlier this year.
Speaking to Mid-day, Vengsarkar questioned the selection of the two stars in India’s ODI squad for the Australia series, expressing doubts over how the committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, assessed their form and fitness after a long break from international cricket.
"Rohit and Virat have been great players over the years, but if you are playing just one format of the game, I believe the selectors need to take a call on this. I feel you cannot know or judge the form and fitness of such players because they’ve had a long layoff after the last game they have played. It’s very difficult to assess their form and fitness," he said.
He added, "Rohit and Virat have possibly been picked because of their great records. They have been great players and have done yeomen service to Indian cricket, having won many matches in all formats of the game."
"But since they have not been playing Test match cricket as well as T20s, and are playing only one format, one-day matches, which is not very often played during the season, it’s very difficult to gauge their form and fitness. But since they have been picked, the selectors may have checked that, though I don’t know how," he said.
Vengsarkar also highlighted that both players are now limited to the ODI format, having retired from T20Is in June 2024 and Tests in May 2025, making it harder to judge their readiness for high-stakes international cricket.
Agarkar, meanwhile, confirmed that both Kohli and Rohit have cleared their mandatory pre-season fitness tests.
However, he hinted that their selection for the Australia tour does not automatically place them in India’s plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The upcoming three-match ODI series will therefore be pivotal in determining whether the two veterans remain in contention for ODIs against South Africa and New Zealand and eventually the World Cup.
While Kohli and Rohit are likely aiming to extend their careers up to the 2027 World Cup, Vengsarkar suggested that selectors might consider prioritizing players available across all formats.
"It’s really up to the selectors whether they want to stick with Rohit and Virat or look ahead and give opportunities to those players who are available for all formats of the game. It depends on how they look at Indian cricket going ahead," he concluded.