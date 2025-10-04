India’s Squad For Australia Tour 2025: Gill Replaces Rohit As Captain, Kohli Returns

India’s ODI squad for Australia tour 2025: Virat Kohli returns to the fold while Rohit Sharma steps down from captaincy, as Shubman Gill takes charge with Shreyas Iyer as his deputy, shaping India’s white-ball plans for the 2025–26 season

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal tomar
Updated on:
Indias vs Australia 2025 odi and t20i squads announced
File photo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma representing India. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary of this article

  • India announce squads for 2025 Australia tour across ODIs and T20Is; Virat Kohli returns, Rohit Sharma steps down from captaincy

  • Shubman Gill named ODI captain, Shreyas Iyer his deputy

  • Squad sets India’s white-ball roadmap for 2025–26

India's white-ball roadmap for the 2025-26 season effectively took shape as the Board of Control for India in India (BCCI) announced the One-Day International and T20 International squads for the upcoming tour of Australia on Saturday (October 4).

Shubman Gill has been elevated to the captaincy for the three-match series, with Shreyas Iyer named his deputy.

Rohit Sharma, who led India to multiple ICC titles, has been retained in the squad but steps aside from leadership duties as the Indian selectors begin transitioning towards the 2027 World Cup cycle.

Former skipper Virat Kohli also returns to the squad, marking his first international 'appearance' since the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.

India's Tour Of Australia 2025: Schedule

No Match Date Venue
1 1st ODI 19th October Perth
2 2nd ODI 23rd October Adelaide
3 3rd ODI 25th October Sydney
4 1st T20I 29th October Canberra
5 2nd T20I 31st October Melbourne
6 3rd T20I 2nd November Hobart
7 4th T20I 6th November Gold Coast
8 5th T20I 8th November Brisbane

India's Tour Of Australia 2025: IND ODI And T20I Squads

India ODI squad for Australia Tour 2025: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wk), and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India T20I squad for Australia Tour 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vc), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, and Washington Sundar.

The ODI leg of the tour begins on October 19 in Perth, followed by matches in Adelaide and Sydney on October 23 and 25, respectively.

While Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant remain sidelined due to fitness concerns and Jasprit Bumrah rested for workload management, the Indian ODI squad still boasts several match winners.

After the ODIs, India will play five T20Is from October 29 to November 8.

Suryakumar Yadav, who helmed India's Asia Cup title defence weeks ago in the UAE, will continue to lead the T20I team, with Gill serving as his vice captain.

The announcement comes soon after India's innings win over the West Indies in the first Test in Ahmedabad. Ravindra Jadeja was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance, but the star allrounder failed to make the cut for the tour Down Under.

Published At:
