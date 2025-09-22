Rishabh Pant Injury Update: India Wicketkeeper Ruled Out Of West Indies Test Series - Report

With Rishabh Pant reportedly sidelined, Dhruv Jurel is expected to don the gloves for India during the two-match Test series against West Indies. Jurel is playing for the India A squad in Lucknow against Australia A

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Rishabh Pant Injury Update: India Wicketkeeper Ruled Out Of West Indies Test Series - Report
Rishabh Pant fractured his left foot during India’s fourth Test against England in July 2025 at Manchester. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rishabh Pant still recuperating from fractured left foot

  • Currently said to be at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru

  • Selection meeting for India’s Test squad against West Indies to be held on September 23 or 24

India's frontline wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will reportedly miss the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies, scheduled to begin in Ahmedabad on October 2, 2025. Pant is still recuperating from a fractured left foot, an injury he sustained during India’s fourth Test against England in July at Manchester.

The injury occurred when Pant suffered a blow from a delivery by England fast bowler Chris Woakes while batting on Day 1 of the fourth Test. Pant was advised to rest for six weeks after that.

He had initially gone off retired hurt but returned the next day to score 54 runs off 75 balls before being dismissed by Jofra Archer. After the drawn Old Trafford Test, which ended the series at 2-2, Pant returned home.

He later posted a photo of his casted foot on social media. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Pant is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, undergoing strength and conditioning while awaiting further updates from the BCCI medical team.

Pant’s injury and subsequent recovery process have significant implications for India’s team strategy in the Test series.

Dhruv Jurel Steps In as Wicketkeeper

With Rishabh Pant sidelined, Dhruv Jurel is expected to assume wicket-keeping duties for India during the two-match Test series against West Indies. Jurel previously kept wickets during the third Test at Lord’s as well as the fourth and fifth Tests, after Pant injured his left-hand fingers on Day 1 in the third Test.

Currently, Jurel is playing for the India A squad in Lucknow against Australia A, and his recent form has made him the preferred choice to step in.

The selection meeting for India’s squad is to be held on September 23 or 24, according to multiple reports. The first Test will be in Ahmedabad, followed by the second in New Delhi.

West Indies Announce Squad Changes For India Tour

West Indies selectors have meanwhile dropped former captain Kraigg Brathwaite and recalled Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze for the upcoming tour of India. Roston Chase continues as captain of the side. Additionally, Keacy Carty, Johann Layne, and Mikyle Louis, who featured in the series against Australia, are absent from the squad for the India tour.

The West Indies lost their previous series against Australia 3-0. Their last Test saw the team all out for a record low score of 27 in the second innings, triggering an emergency meeting and raising questions about the team’s future in Test cricket.

West Indies Squad For India Tour

Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, and Jayden Seales.

Published At:
