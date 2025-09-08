Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Wicket-Keeper Batter Returns To India - Report

Rishabh Pant Injury Update: India's next red ball assignment is at home against West Indies in October and Pant is aiming to get back into the team by then. However, if things do not go as per plan his return in India colours could take place in the white-ball series Down Under against Australia

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rishabh Pant Injury Update
Rishabh Pant before getting injured in India vs England 4th Test Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Rishabh Pant has returned to India following his toe injury

  • He has consulted medical specialists in Mumbai

  • He will head to Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence soon for rehabilitation

Rishabh Pant has reportedly returned to India and is in consultation with specialists regarding the recovery process of the toe injury he suffered in the fourth Test between India and England in July this year. The left-hander fractured his right foot during the Manchester Test and had to sit out of the thrilling final Test.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, Pant is now in India and will soon head to the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for recovery and rehabilitation. As per the report, the wicket-keeper batter had spent the last few days consulting specialists. The details of his assessment are still awaited.

The report states that Pant was in Mumbai to talk with experts. He flew to Mumbai directly from England with his foot still believed to be in straps. Doctors in the city are understood to have given him a timeline for returning to the CoE for rehabilitation, the report says.

India's next red ball assignment is at home against West Indies in October and Pant is aiming to get back into the team by then. However, if things do not go as per plan his return in India colours could take place in the white-ball series Down Under against Australia in October-November.

Rishabh Pant Injury

The 27-year-old left-hander had to leave the field at the Old Trafford getting hit on the toe by a Chris Woakes delivery. Pant limped to the pitch next day to complete a gritty half-century in a remarkable show of spirit. He missed the fifth Test.

Talking about his recovery, Pant said in a recent social media post: "Just wanna tell you one thing which I understand is it doesn't matter how much pain you endured in the past, if you get hurt again it pains the same for sure, just the threshold goes up and you know the process to keep pushing yourself. So being positive is massive, motivating yourself works a lot. Keep trusting yourself and keep working in the direction you wanna take your life because what doesn't kill you, makes you stronger eventually (sic)."

Pant had survived a near-fatal car accident in 2022 but recovered to return to competitive cricket with flying colours.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

