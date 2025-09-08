Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Wicket-Keeper Batter Returns To India - Report

Talking about his recovery, Pant said in a recent social media post: "Just wanna tell you one thing which I understand is it doesn't matter how much pain you endured in the past, if you get hurt again it pains the same for sure, just the threshold goes up and you know the process to keep pushing yourself. So being positive is massive, motivating yourself works a lot. Keep trusting yourself and keep working in the direction you wanna take your life because what doesn't kill you, makes you stronger eventually (sic)."