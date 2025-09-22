India Squad For WI Test: Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy Stake Claim In Probable 15-Man Team

India will host West Indies in a two-match Test series from October 2 to 14, with players like Karun Nair and Nitish Reddy staking a claim in the 15-man squad to be named by Ajit Agarkar

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Squad For West Indies Test 2025: Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy 15-Man Squad
File photo of Karun Nair in action for India during the Test series against England. | Photo: AP/Scott Heppell
  • India's Test matches against West Indies scheduled for October

  • Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy staking claim in 15-man squad

  • Ajit Agarkar panel to meet this week for squad selection

After a modest showing in England, a fit-again Karun Nair's possible inclusion in India's 15-member squad for the forthcoming two-Test series against West Indies is set to be the bone of contention when the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee meets virtually this week. Young Nitish Reddy, now fit, also appears as a formidable rival for a spot in the final squad.

The first Test against West Indies will happen in Ahmedabad from October 2 to 6, while the second Test is scheduled for New Delhi from October 10 to 14. West Indies named their 15-man squad for the tour on September 17.

India's Squad Selection Discussions

The Ajit Agarkar-led panel will convene virtually on Wednesday or Thursday, a PTI report said, as these dates align with the second or third day of the unofficial India A versus Australia A Test. Karun Nair's selection is a focal point of discussion despite his recent form during the Test series in England.

Nitish Reddy also presents a significant challenge for a place in the playing XI. Reddy, now fully fit from a left knee injury, was previously included in the India A squad for the Australia A Tests. He did not play in the first match but is expected to feature in the second.

Karun Nair's Recent Form

Selected after his excellent form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Karun Nair scored a crucial half-century in his last Test, against England at The Oval. Across the four games he played, he secured starts in almost every innings; yet, his volume of runs remained too little to show for the efforts he put in. He then suffered a finger injury, preventing him from playing in the Duleep Trophy 2025.

The COE Sports Science centre declared him fit only after the India A squad for the Australia A Tests had been named. Some observers believe Nair deserves an opportunity against a weaker opposition like West Indies, suggesting a century could boost his career after his hard yards in the challenging England series. Conversely, another faction maintains that four Tests sufficed and selectors should move on from Nair.

India Vs West Indies: Expected Line-Up

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, and skipper Shubman Gill are automatic selections for the squad. Dhruv Jurel will take on wicketkeeping duties as Rishabh Pant remains unfit for this Test series.

The final playing eleven hinges on strategy; India might field an extra batter at home or include a batting all-rounder like Nitish Reddy, given head coach Gautam Gambhir's preference for multi-skilled players.

If all are fit, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar will form the specialist spin trio. Mohammed Siraj will spearhead the pace attack. Jasprit Bumrah might get a break, possibly for the first game or both. The team will decide whether to play a second pacer, such as Prasidh Krishna, or a fourth spinner/all-rounder like Axar Patel, especially if Reddy secures a middle-order slot.

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar is currently in Dubai, where he reportedly remained to hold discussions with Test captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir. These talks cover the roadmap leading up to the ICC T20 World Cup, alongside the Australia white-ball tour and the home Test series against South Africa.

In the reserves, Narayan Jagadeesan will serve as the second wicketkeeper and potentially the third opener if required. Jagadeesan scored a fine 64 off 113 balls against Australia A in the first A Test. If the team considers Jagadeesan as a third specialist opener, Abhimanyu Easwaran's chances of selection might diminish.

Devdutt Padikkal is a contender for an additional batter's slot. The selection committee might consider Shreyas Iyer if he delivers a strong performance in the second 'A' game, assuming he plays.

India's Probable Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair/Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Nitish Reddy, Akash Deep.

(With PTI Inputs)

