India Vs West Indies Tests: WI Announce 15-Member Test Squad, Roston Chase Named Captain

India vs West Indies Tests: WI announce 15-member Test squad for India tour 2025, including Roston Chase as captain. Get full squad details, India’s probable playing XI, match schedule, key players, and series preview for WTC points

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
West Indies Announce 15-Member Test Squad For India Tour 2025, Roston Chase Named Captain
New West Indies Test captain Roston Chase Photo: ICC
  • West Indies announce a 15-member Test squad with Roston Chase as captain

  • Key recalls like Chanderpaul and Athanaze, Khary Pierre earns maiden Test call-up

  • India are yet to announced their squad for the two-match Test series

The West Indies have announced their 15-member Test squad for the upcoming tour of India, scheduled from October 2 to 14, 2025. This series marks their first away assignment in the new World Test Championship cycle and the first Test tour of India since 2018.

With challenging subcontinental conditions expected, the team management has made several strategic changes to strengthen the squad and improve their chances in both matches. The series holds high importance as it sets the tone for the Windies’ campaign in the championship and provides an opportunity to test their bench strength in unfamiliar conditions.

West Indies' Test Squad Against India

All-rounder Roston Chase has been appointed captain for the tour, while left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican will serve as vice-captain. The squad sees the recall of experienced batsmen Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze to bolster the top order. Chanderpaul brings valuable experience, having scored 560 runs across 10 Tests, while Athanaze’s proficiency against spin is expected to be crucial on Indian pitches.

Another notable inclusion is Khary Pierre, who earns his maiden Test call-up after taking 41 wickets at an average of 13.56 in the West Indies Championship, highlighting the team’s intent to blend youth and experience effectively.

Full Squad:

Roston Chase (C), Jomel Warrican (VC), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, and Jayden Seales.

What Would Be India's Squad?

India’s squad for the series has not been officially announced yet, but based on recent performances and fitness updates, a strong side is anticipated. Shubman Gill will lead the team as captain. However, the main concern is the middle-order.

India tried Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan during the recently concluded five-match Test series against England. Both were ineffective. It would be interesting to see if they will give more chances to both of them or a new face will be included in the team. Players like Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar are knocking the door constatnly, so things are pretty difficult for the selectors.

India's Probable Playing XI Vs West Indies

KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Published At:
