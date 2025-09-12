Rajat Patidar Stars With 112-Ball Century In Duleep Trophy 2025 Final Against South Zone

Rajat Patidar smashed a 112-ball century in the Duleep Trophy 2025 final for Central Zone
His innings included 12 fours and 2 sixes, easing pressure after early wickets
Patidar’s form this season strengthens his case for a return to India’s Test squad
Central Zone captain Rajat Patidar continued his fine run in the Duleep Trophy 2025-26, taking control in the final against South Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. On Day 1, his decision to bowl first paid off handsomely as Central Zone bowlers bundled out South Zone for a mere 149, a collapse led by spinners Kumar Kartikeya Singh (4/53) and Saransh Jain (5/49). Patidar’s sharp captaincy and poise under pressure helped set the tone, with Central ending day one at 50 without loss.
Patidar also impressed with the bat. Though full innings numbers are yet to be finalized, he has already racked up 312 runs in 4 innings in the tournament. His consistent displays have put him among the leading run-makers this season, reinforcing his claim for higher honours.
Rajat Patidar Shines Bright In Duleep Trophy 2025 Final
Central Zone got off to a steady start in the Duleep Trophy final, thanks to a solid opening stand between Danish Malewar and Akshay Wadkar, who put together a valuable half-century partnership.
But the momentum briefly wavered once the initial breakthroughs came, with Malewar departing for a well-made 53. That’s when skipper Rajat Patidar stepped up. Guiding the innings with authority, he joined hands with Yash Rathod to stitch together a crucial century stand, ensuring Central Zone regained control of the contest.
Patidar eventually fell after reaching his hundred, dismissed by South Zone skipper Azharuddin off Gurjpanit Singh’s bowling. Yet, his commanding knock had already tilted the game in Central Zone’s favour, placing them in a position of strength heading into the next phase of the match.
Central Zone’s Strong Run And Patidar’s Case
Central Zone have been solid throughout the Duleep Trophy 2025-26. From the quarterfinals through the semis, they’ve put up strong batting and bowling performances, often dominating on first-innings leads. In their semi, for instance, their batting, featuring contributions from Danish Malewar, Shubham Sharma, and Patidar himself, piled up massive totals, showcasing depth and consistency.
For Rajat Patidar, this tournament has been one of personal vindication. With over 300 runs in just four innings, batting with strike rate over 100, and leading his side from the front, he has made an unavoidable case for a return to the Indian Test setup. The difference this time seems to be mental clarity and match-defining temperament, qualities that national selectors often say are the hardest to develop but easiest to miss.