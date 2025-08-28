RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

Patidar smashed a blistering 125 off 96 balls in the Duleep Trophy 2nd Quarter-Final with 21 fours and three sixes
Central Zone dominated the opening day against North East Zone, with Patidar and Danish Malewar stitching an unbeaten 314/1 stand by tea
Fresh off leading RCB to their maiden IPL title, Patidar is showing the same composure and authority in domestic cricket
The first crack of the bat in the 2025-26 domestic season came with real flair. Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s captain, Rajat Patidar, rewrote the day’s story in style, smashing an 80-ball century for Central Zone against North East Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2nd Quarter-Final at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground B, Bengaluru.
Patidar, who took over the reins when Dhruv Jurel pulled out injured, turned that leadership into weighty performance. With Aryan Juyal forced to retire hurt at 60, Patidar stepped in and ripped through the bowlers, 18 fours and two sixes later, he reached triple figures. It was the 14th first-class ton of his career and a statement that his domestic form remains as potent as ever.
Central Zone vs North East Zone, Duleep Trophy 2nd QF, Day 1
The opening day in Bengaluru delivered a spectacle worth savouring. After winning the toss, Central Zone looked immovable with both Patidar and Danish Malewar piling up runs. Malewar too got in on the act, going past three figures in a longer, measured fashion.
At tea, the scoreboard read 314 for 1, Patidar unbeaten on 111, Malewar on 132. The synergy between the two batters powered a momentum shift that seemed irreversible. Patidar’s century, in particular, earned gasps for its pace and precision. His 125 off 96 balls, studded with 21 boundaries and three sixes, set the tone for what promises to be a fierce knockout competition.
Rajat Patidar Led RCB To Their First IPL Trophy
Earlier this year, Rajat Patidar had the most glorious moment of his cricket career. A captaincy role was bestowed upon him in IPL 2025 and as the captain, he led RCB to its first title in franchise history, and fulfilled a legacy search they’ve experienced since 2008.
In the final against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, RCB defended a big total of 190 due in part to fantastic bowling displayed by Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to win the match by six runs. Overall, Patidar's first season as captain couldn't have finished better than it did; It ultimately concluded in a smile and a lot of affirmation.