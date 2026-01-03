Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Devdutt Padikkal's 4th Ton Powers Karnataka Over Tripura; Rajasthan Beat TN In Thriller

The 25-year-old, who, within a span of just 10 days, has scored more than 500 runs in five games, was on song as he held the innings together after Karnataka were two down for just six runs. Both skipper Mayank Agarwal (5) and Karun Nair (0) departed in the third over, done in by the pace generated by Tripura's Abhijit Sarkar (4/50) with the new ball.