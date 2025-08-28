North Zone Vs East Zone Live Streaming, Duleep Trophy 2025 1st Quarter-Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

The opening match of this year's Duleep Trophy takes place between North Zone and East Zone. This match is tagged as the first quarter-final of the tournament which is a curtain raiser for the grueling domestic season that follows this event.
North Zone Vs East Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 Toss Update
East Zone captain Abhimanyu Easwaran won the toss and decided to field first.
North Zone Vs East Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 Playing XIs
East Zone Playing XI: Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Manishi, Mukhtar Hussain, Riyan Parag (c), Sharandeep Singh, Sridam Paul, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Utkarsh Singh, Virat Singh
North Zone Playing XI: Shubham Khajuria, Ankit Kumar (c), Yash Dhull, Mayank Dagar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Sahil Lotra, Auqib Nabi, Ayush Badoni, Kanhaiya Wadhawan (wk), Nishant Sindhu
Full Squads:
East Zone Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Virat Singh, Sharandeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Pattnaik, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Denish Das, Sridam Paul, Aasirwad Swain, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Manishi, Utkarsh Singh
North Zone Squad: Yash Dhull, Ankit Kumar(c), Ankit Kalsi, Sahil Lotra, Shubham Khajuria, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Anshul Kamboj, Mayank Dagar, Arshdeep Singh, Auqib Nabi Dar, Kanhaiya Wadhawan, Yudhvir Singh Charak
North Zone Vs East Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Streaming
Duleep Trophy 2025 will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. There will be no television broadcast of the tournament.