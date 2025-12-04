Punjab FC Vs East Bengal Preview, AIFF Super Cup Semi-Final: Head-To-Head, Predicted XI, Live Streaming, And More

East Bengal face Punjab FC in AIFF Super Cup semi-final on Thursday in Fatorda
Punjab FC are unbeaten, with 3-0 wins over Gokulam Kerala and Mohammedan before edging Bengaluru FC on penalties
East Bengal’s path included a 2-2 draw with Dempo, a 4-0 thrashing of Chennaiyin, and a 0-0 against Mohun Bagan
Punjab FC stand on the brink of history as they prepare to face East Bengal in the AIFF Super Cup 2025 semi-final on Thursday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Fatorda Stadium.
Both sides arrive as group winners, but their paths to the last four have been contrasting: Punjab FC unbeaten and assured, East Bengal turbulent but resilient.
Punjab’s Unbeaten Charge
Punjab FC enter the semi-final without a single defeat, having put together one of the most convincing group-stage campaigns of the tournament.
They opened with a commanding 3-0 win over Gokulam Kerala, with goals from Nikhil Prabhu and Princeton Rebello, plus an own goal. The Shers then repeated the 3-0 scoreline against Mohammedan SC with strikes from Ninthoinganba Meetei, Samir Zeljkovic and Manglenthang Kipgen.
Their final group game proved far tighter. After a goalless draw with Bengaluru FC, Punjab held their nerve in the penalty shootout to clinch top spot.
Head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis confirmed that the squad is fully prepared “physically and mentally”. A major boost comes with the return of Muhammad Suhail from injury, though captain Nikhil Prabhu will miss suspended defender Muhammed Uvais.
The backline, anchored by Suresh Meetei, Bijoy Varghese and Khaimingthang Lhungdim, remains stable, and attacking options thrive with Dani Ramirez, Samir Zeljkovic, Nsungusi Effiong and Nigerian winger Bede Amarachi Osuji all available.
East Bengal’s Mixed Route
East Bengal’s route to the semi-final was far less straightforward. They began their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Dempo SC and then responded emphatically with a 4-0 win over Chennaiyin FC.
Finally, the Kolkata giants held arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant to a 0-0 draw – a result that secured qualification on goal difference.
The Red and Gold Brigade arrive with significant attacking firepower and experience. Forwards Hamid Ahadad, Hiroshi Ibusuki and Kevin Sibille have all found the net in the tournament.
They will be supported by midfield anchors Saul Crespo and Palestinian international Mohammed Rashid. Indian talents Naorem Mahesh Singh, Bipin Singh and Jay Gupta further strengthen their squad depth.
Punjab FC vs East Bengal: Head-To-Head
Matches played: 12
East Bengal wins: 6
Punjab FC wins: 2
Draws: 4
Punjab FC vs East Bengal: Probable Playing XIs
Punjab FC Predicted XI: Arshdeep Singh; Suresh Meitei, Pablo Renan dos Santos, Bijoy Varghese, Khaimingthang Lhungdim; Samir Zeljkovic, Manglenthang Kipgen, Dani Ramirez; Nsungusi Effiong, Bede Amarachi Osuji, Ninthoinganba Meetei.
East Bengal Predicted XI: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill; Mohammad Rakip, Anwar Ali, Kevin Sibille, Jay Gupta; Mohammed Rashid, Saul Crespo, Naorem Mahesh Singh; Hamid Ahadad, Hiroshi Ibusuki, Bipin Singh.
Punjab FC vs East Bengal, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
The AIFF Super Cup 2025 matches, including the semi-final between Punjab FC and East Bengal, will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcast will take place on the Star Sports Khel TV channel.