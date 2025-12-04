East Bengal Vs Punjab FC, Live Score AIFF Super Cup 2025: Bengal And Punjab Battle for Championship Spot

East Bengal FC Vs Punjab FC, Live Score AIFF Super Cup 2025: EBFC and PFC will lock horns in the semi-finals of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 on Thursday, December 4, at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa. Follow the live live score and real-time updates of the encounter here

EBFC Vs PFC, Live Score AIFF Super Cup 2025:
Punjab FC will face East Bengal FC in the semi-finals of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 on Thursday, December 4, at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa. | Photo: X/RGPunjabFC
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 semi-finals between East Bengal FC and Punjab FC on Thursday, 4 December, at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa. Apart from being a semi-final, what makes it even more special is that both teams have a chance to qualify for the finals of the Super Cup, along with the competition itself. EBFC have played some tough football in the league stages and topped the group to reach semi-final after playing a draw against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan. They will be desperate to make it all the way through to the finals and win the trophy. Punjab, on the other hand, had an up-and-down journey to make it through to the semis after defeating Bengaluru in their final league game and finishing at the top in Group. Follow the live score and highlights of the match here.
Both East Bengal and Punjab FC topped in their respective groups. East Bengal drew against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan to top the group while Punjab sealed a tough win Bengaluru FC to book a spot in the semis.

EBFC Vs PFC, Live Score AIFF Super Cup 2025: Match Entry

The entry for the semi-finals between East Bengal and Punjab FC is free for the fans at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

EBFC Vs PFC, Live Score AIFF Super Cup 2025: Start Time And Live Streaming Details

The match is set kick off at 4:00PM (IST). The East Bengal vs Punjab FC, AIFF Super Cup 2025 semi-final clash will be live streamed on the Jio Hotstar app/website and Star Sports Khel on TV screens.

EBFC Vs PFC, Live Score AIFF Super Cup 2025: Hey There!

Welcome all the football fans to the live coverage of the enthralling semi-finals of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 between East Bengal FC and Punjab FC at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the game.

