FC Goa Vs East Bengal FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup Final: Winner Eye Berth In AFC Champions League

FC Goa vs East Bengal Live Score, AIFF Super Cup F2025: Follow the live score and play-by-play updates from the FCG vs EBFC final at the Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, Goa, on December 7, 2025

FC Goa Vs East Bengal FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup Final
East Bengal is all set to face FC Goa in the final of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 at the Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa on Sunday, December 7. X/East Bengal
East Bengal started their group with a draw against Dempo, followed by a four-goal win against Chennaiyan FC, and then a hard-fought stalemate got them their table-toppers position in the group. In the semi-final, they showed why they deserved to be in the finals with a 3-1 win against Punjab FC. Mohammed Rashid, Kevin Sibille and Saul Crespo scored for them in the semis. It's their 2nd appearance in a major final this year, with the earlier one being in the IFA Shield. On the other hand, Goa FC had a rather tumultuous yet impressive journey. The defending champions registered an easy win in the group stages against Jamshedpur FC and Inter Kashi, but a narrow loss against Northeast FC jolted their campaign a bit. However, they still managed to top their group and delivered an inspirational performance over Mumbai City FC in the finals, where they registered a 2-1 win despite not having the services of their captain. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the final here.
LIVE UPDATES

FC Goa Vs East Bengal FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup Final: Kick-Off! FCG 0-0 EBFC

The final whistle is blown, marking the start of the final of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 between FC Goa and East Bengal FC. The winner will take the AIFF Super Cup trophy home.

FC Goa Vs East Bengal FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup Final: Starting XIs

FC Goa Vs East Bengal FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup Final: What's At Stake

The winner of the finals of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 will not only get prestige and a winning amount INR 25 lakhs, but will also a spot in the AFC Champions League Two 2026–27 Preliminary Stage.

FC Goa Vs East Bengal FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup Final: Time And Live Streaming

The final between FC Goa and East Bengal FC at the Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa will start at 7:30 IST. It will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and can be live streamed on Jio Hotstar.

FC Goa Vs East Bengal FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup Final: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to all the football fans, we're here to make your Sunday even more exciting with the live coverage of the AIFF Super Cup final between FC Goa and East Bengal at the Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the riveting final.

