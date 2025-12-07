FC Goa Vs East Bengal FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup Final: Winner Eye Berth In AFC Champions League

FC Goa Vs East Bengal FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup Final: Kick-Off! FCG 0-0 EBFC
The final whistle is blown, marking the start of the final of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 between FC Goa and East Bengal FC. The winner will take the AIFF Super Cup trophy home.
FC Goa Vs East Bengal FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup Final: Starting XIs
FC Goa Vs East Bengal FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup Final: What's At Stake
The winner of the finals of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 will not only get prestige and a winning amount INR 25 lakhs, but will also a spot in the AFC Champions League Two 2026–27 Preliminary Stage.
FC Goa Vs East Bengal FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup Final: Time And Live Streaming
The final between FC Goa and East Bengal FC at the Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa will start at 7:30 IST. It will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and can be live streamed on Jio Hotstar.
FC Goa Vs East Bengal FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup Final: Welcome!
