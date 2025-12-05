East Bengal 3-1 Punjab FC, Super Cup: Red And Gold Brigade Ease Into Final

East Bengal have entered the AIFF Super Cup final for the third time. It is also marks their second final of the 2025-26 season, after a narrow IFA Shield defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
east bengal vs punjab fc match report aiff super cup 2025 semifinal
East Bengal celebrate a goal against Punjab FC in the AIFF Super Cup. Photo: AIFF
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • East Bengal took the lead in 12th minute through Mohamad Bashim Rashid

  • Daniel Ramirez scored the equaliser from the penalty spot in the 34th minute

  • Kevin Sibille (45+3) scored at stroke of half-time before captain Saul Crespo sealed the match in 71st minute

East Bengal produced a performance of grit and ruthless efficiency to book their place in a third AIFF Super Cup final, defeating Punjab FC 3–1 in Margao on Thursday.

It marks their second final of the season, following a narrow IFA Shield defeat to Mohun Bagan SG.

East Bengal took the lead in the 12th minute through Mohamad Bashim Rashid before Daniel Ramirez scored the equaliser from the penalty spot on the 34th minute.

But Kevin Sibille (45+3) scored at the stroke of half-time before captain Saul Crespo sealed the match in the 71st minute for Oscar Bruzon's men.

The match began with both sides tense and cautious, feeling their way through a nervy opening. Punjab carved out the first big chance when Pramveer connected with a cross inside the tenth minute, only for his header to be skewed wide.

Missing suspended defender Muhammed Uvais, Punjab looked slightly unsettled at the back, something East Bengal quickly exploited.

In the 12th minute, East Bengal struck from a cleverly worked short corner. Miguel Ferreira's floated delivery was half-cleared, but it dropped perfectly for Mohamad Bashim Rashid just outside the box.

Related Content
Related Content

Controlling the ball with an immaculate first touch, he fired a low, powerful shot that squirmed under goalkeeper Muheet Shabir's glove. It was Rashid's first goal for the club, and it lifted the Red and Golds into full control.

The goal jolted Punjab to life, and they pushed forward with greater intent. Their equaliser arrived courtesy of East Bengal's own lapse. An innocuous aerial ball into the box led to a defensive error as Ricky Shabong's header struck Bipin Singh's arm inside the area, leaving the referee with little choice but to point to the spot.

Ramirez stepped forward and dispatched the penalty with calm precision, sending East Bengal goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill the wrong way. Punjab were level, and momentum briefly tilted.

But East Bengal refused to crumble. Instead, they doubled down on their set-piece threat. Deep into first-half stoppage time, Ferreira delivered another sumptuous corner from the left, and this time Kevin Sibille soared above his marker to thump home a towering header.

Mumbai City FC's Brandon Fernandes scores his side's first goal during the AIFF Super Cup match against FC Goa on December 4, 2025. - | Photo: X/MumbaiCityFC
FC Goa 2-1 Mumbai City FC Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Chhangte's Penalty Miss Dooms Islanders To Semi-Final Exit

BY Vikas Patwal

The celebrations were wild enough for East Bengal coach Bruzon to receive a second yellow card for overenthusiasm.

The second half saw East Bengal grow increasingly authoritative. They should have extended their advantage in the 56th minute, when Bipin Singh darted down the left and unleashed a fierce shot that Shabir palmed away.

Hiroshi Ibusuki arrived at the far post but couldn't steer his header on target.

Punjab, meanwhile, tried to find inroads through Suhail and Ramirez but struggled to beat East Bengal's disciplined defensive block.

The killer blow arrived in the 71st minute, through a moment of brilliance from Ferreira. Making his way past multiple Punjab defenders inside the area, he squared the ball for captain Saul Crespo, who guided a precise left-footed strike into the bottom corner.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Blackcaps Dominate With 417/4; Windies Seek Fightback

  2. Australia Vs England, Ashes 2nd Test Day 1: Joe Root Slams Maiden Ton Down Under In Pink-Ball Test

  3. Nepal Premier League 2025: Royals Pip Rhinos By 49 Runs To Qualify For Play-Offs

  4. Hardik Pandya: Venue For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Featuring India All-Rounder Shifted - Here's Why

  5. Sunil Narine Takes 600 T20 Wickets: Who Are Other Members Of Exclusive Club?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Economic Agenda Set To Dominate India-Russia Summit

  2. Maharashtra Farmers Revolt Against Shaktipeeth Highway Plan: ‘Not An Inch Of Our Land’

  3. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. Big Money, Bigger Questions in Andhra’s Investment Push

  5. The Indian Constitution At 75 And The RSS At 100: Who Won?

Entertainment News

  1. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  2. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  3. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  4. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  5. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Russia Blocks Roblox Over 'Extremism' And 'LGBT Propaganda' Claims

  2. Asim Munir Is A ‘Radical Islamist’, Wants War With India: Imran Khan’s Sister

  3. Russia Ratifies Key Defence Pact With India Ahead Of Putin's Visit

  4. US Orders H-1B And H-4 Visa Applicants To Make Social Media Profiles Public In Expanded Vetting

  5. Kremlin Signals No Breakthrough After Putin’s Talks With US Negotiators

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution