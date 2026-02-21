East Bengal 4-1 SC Delhi, ISL: Ezzejjari's Brace; Edmund, Figueira's Goals Help Red & Gold Brigade Extend Winning Run

Just after the second half started, a through pass from Miguel and a dummt run from Ezzejjari opened up the goal for Nandha Kumar, but the winger put more power on the ball than direction and ended up missing the target. Except for creating half-chances, SC Delhi barely could create any chance. East Bengal, kept attacking and drawing saves from Vishal Gupta. It is during the added time in the second half, Miguel got space to drive and he slotted a left footed slot in the top corner to secure the fourth goal.