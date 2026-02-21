East Bengal 4-1 SC Delhi, ISL: Ezzejjari's Brace; Edmund, Figueira's Goals Help Red & Gold Brigade Extend Winning Run

East Bengal registered their second victory in a row
They defeated SC Delhi 4-1
With the win, they moved to the top of the ISL 2025-26 points table.
East Bengal continued their winning run in the ISL 2025-26 season as they defeated SC Delhi in their second match at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Stadium in Kolkata on February 21, Saturday. With this win, they moved to the top of the ISL 2025-26 points table with six points.
The match started off with a very high intensity. Augustine Lalrochana opened the scoring in just the 4th minute as he took on Jay Gupta on the right, beating him and then slotting a low drive to the right of goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill. Once SC Delhi took the lead by scoring their first goal of ISL history, it seemed it will make East Bengal rattled, but the responded swiftly.
In the 7th minute, East Bengal struck back as Edmund Lalrindika scored a screamer to equalised. His volley from outside the box found the net and brough East Bengal back into the game. In the 12th minute, East Bengal scored yet again with the in-form Youssef Ezzejjari slotting in a spot-kick. Edmund was brought down inside the box and Ezzejarri utilised it to his advantage. East Bengal secured the lead within eight minutes of conceding.
Miguel Figueira ended up to be a trouble for Sporting Club Delhi. His operation in the pockets was difficult to track and his weighted passes often opened up the goal. In the 40th minute, Figueira's pass found Ezzejjari one on one with the goalkeeper. Although Ezzejjari took a touch away, he nicked the ball between the goalkeeper's legs to extend the lead to 3-1. East Bengal entered the break with a comfortable lead.
Just after the second half started, a through pass from Miguel and a dummt run from Ezzejjari opened up the goal for Nandha Kumar, but the winger put more power on the ball than direction and ended up missing the target. Except for creating half-chances, SC Delhi barely could create any chance. East Bengal, kept attacking and drawing saves from Vishal Gupta. It is during the added time in the second half, Miguel got space to drive and he slotted a left footed slot in the top corner to secure the fourth goal.
East Bengal Vs SC Delhi, ISL 2025-26: Scorers
East Bengal: Miguel Figueira (90' +5)
Youssef Ezzejjari (40', 12' Pen.)
Edmund Lalrindika (7')
SC Delhi: Augustine Lalrochana (4')
East Bengal Vs SC Delhi, ISL 2025-26: Head-To-Head
SC Delhi was previously branded as Hyderabad FC and FC Pune City. Here is the head-to-head record of them with East Bengal
Total Matches: 13
East Bengal Won: 5
Hyderabad FC Won: 4
SC Delhi Won: 0
Draw: 4
East Bengal Vs SC Delhi, ISL 2025-26: Standings
East Bengal are currently at the top of the ISL 2025-26 points table with six points from two games.
SC Delhi, meanwhile, have conceded six goals and scored only one and are at the bottom of the points table with no points registered.