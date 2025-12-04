FC Goa 2-1 Mumbai City FC Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Chhangte's Penalty Miss Dooms Islanders To Semi-Final Exit

Mumbai City FC's Brandon Fernandes scores his side's first goal during the AIFF Super Cup match against FC Goa on December 4, 2025. | Photo: X/MumbaiCityFC

Catch the highlights of the second semi-final of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 between FC Goa and Mumbai FC at the at the Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Thursday, December 4. FC Goa sealed a nervy 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC, booking a place in the final where they will face East Bengal. The Gaurs struck twice in two minutes through Brison Fernandes (21') and David Timor (23'). Mumbai had the chance to half the deficit from the spot, but captain Lallianzuala Chhangte missed the penalty kick in the 53rd minute. Brandon Fernandes scored against his former side just six minutes later to keep the Islanders in the contest, but they could not find the back of the net despite some good opportunities. Follow the play-by-play updates from the FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Dec 2025, 06:42:05 pm IST FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC, Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Hey There! Hello and welcome to all the football fans! We're back with the live coverage of the 2nd semi-final of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 between FC Goa and Mumbai FC at the Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Goa. Stay tuned for live score and real-time updates of the match.

4 Dec 2025, 07:00:36 pm IST FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC, Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Start Time And Live Streaming The match is set kick off at 8:00PM (IST). The FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, AIFF Super Cup 2025 semi-final clash will be live streamed on the Jio Hotstar app/website and Star Sports Khel on TV screens.

4 Dec 2025, 07:13:04 pm IST FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC, Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Match Entry The entry for the semi-finals between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC is free for the fans at the Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa.

4 Dec 2025, 07:34:22 pm IST FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC, Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Starting XI Starting XIs out! 📋🔥

🟠 @FCGoaOfficial 🆚 @MumbaiCityFC 🔵 in the #AIFFSuperCup Semi-Final 2 ⚔️



Watch LIVE on @JioHotstar & @StarSportsIndia Khel 📺

🎫 Free entry for fans#FCGMCFC #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/LFeJajS0oW — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) December 4, 2025

4 Dec 2025, 08:06:07 pm IST FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC, Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Kick-Off! FCG 0-0 MCFC The final whistle is blown, marking the start of the 2nd semi-final of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC. The winner will face East Bengal in the finals.

4 Dec 2025, 08:23:30 pm IST FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC, Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: 15' FCG 0-0 MCFC FC is entering in this crucial game without the services of their captain Iker Guarrotxena, as he was presented with a red card for his appropriate behaviour with match officials before the match.

4 Dec 2025, 08:43:48 pm IST FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC, Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: 23' 2nd Goal! FCG 2-0 MCFC Goaallll! That's the 2nd goal by Goa in 3 minutes. David Timor is the man, who strikes twice to Goa a substantial lead in the game. They are looking fully in control against the Islanders.

4 Dec 2025, 08:59:03 pm IST FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC, Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Half-Time! FCG 2-0 MCFC The half-time whistle is finally blown and FC Goa is leading comprehensively by 2-0 against Mumbai. David Timor Copovi is the guy who strike twice to give his such a dominating lead.

4 Dec 2025, 09:11:01 pm IST FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC, Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Second Half Starts! | FCG 2-0 MCFC The referee blows the whistle, and Mumbai City get the second half underway. The Islanders have it all to play for in the second half, facing a deficit of two goals. Stay tuned!

4 Dec 2025, 09:17:44 pm IST FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC, Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: 52' FCG 2-0 MCFC Out of no where, FC Goa shoot themselves in the foot!! Tiwari came out rushing and collided with Pereyera Diaz on the edge of the box, and the referee points to the spot. Chhangte steps up to take the penalty and... MISSES!! A short run up, and then he blasts it way over the bar!

4 Dec 2025, 09:24:08 pm IST FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC, Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: 59' FCG 2-1 MCFC Mumbai City FC's patient build-up bears fruit. The ball is played to Pereyra Diaz, who immediately lays it off for Brandon Fernandes. The former Goa player gets a shot away despite slipping, which finds the bottom corner.

4 Dec 2025, 09:36:03 pm IST FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC, Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: 70' FCG 2-1 MCFC A couple of brilliant chances for Mumbai City FC. The first one fell to Chhangte, who had the entire goal to aim for from the rebound, but instead hit the side netting. A minute later, Pereyra Diaz found himself in some space and brought out a good save from Tiwari.

4 Dec 2025, 09:49:49 pm IST FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC, Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: 85' FCG 2-1 MCFC After a yellow card for Sangwan, FC Goa make a triple change to see off the rest of the contest. Udanta Singh, Rabeeh, and Tavora all come on. Franklin coms on for Mumbai City.