FC Goa 2-1 Mumbai City FC Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Chhangte's Penalty Miss Dooms Islanders To Semi-Final Exit

Hello and welcome to all the football fans! We're back with the live coverage of the 2nd semi-final of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 between FC Goa and Mumbai FC at the Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Goa. Stay tuned for live score and real-time updates of the match.
The entry for the semi-finals between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC is free for the fans at the Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa.
FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC, Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Kick-Off! FCG 0-0 MCFC
The final whistle is blown, marking the start of the 2nd semi-final of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC. The winner will face East Bengal in the finals.
FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC, Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: 15' FCG 0-0 MCFC
FC is entering in this crucial game without the services of their captain Iker Guarrotxena, as he was presented with a red card for his appropriate behaviour with match officials before the match.
FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC, Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: 23' 2nd Goal! FCG 2-0 MCFC
Goaallll! That's the 2nd goal by Goa in 3 minutes. David Timor is the man, who strikes twice to Goa a substantial lead in the game. They are looking fully in control against the Islanders.
FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC, Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Half-Time! FCG 2-0 MCFC
The half-time whistle is finally blown and FC Goa is leading comprehensively by 2-0 against Mumbai. David Timor Copovi is the guy who strike twice to give his such a dominating lead.
FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC, Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Second Half Starts! | FCG 2-0 MCFC
The referee blows the whistle, and Mumbai City get the second half underway. The Islanders have it all to play for in the second half, facing a deficit of two goals. Stay tuned!
FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC, Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: 52' FCG 2-0 MCFC
Out of no where, FC Goa shoot themselves in the foot!! Tiwari came out rushing and collided with Pereyera Diaz on the edge of the box, and the referee points to the spot.
Chhangte steps up to take the penalty and... MISSES!! A short run up, and then he blasts it way over the bar!
FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC, Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: 59' FCG 2-1 MCFC
Mumbai City FC's patient build-up bears fruit. The ball is played to Pereyra Diaz, who immediately lays it off for Brandon Fernandes. The former Goa player gets a shot away despite slipping, which finds the bottom corner.
FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC, Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: 70' FCG 2-1 MCFC
A couple of brilliant chances for Mumbai City FC. The first one fell to Chhangte, who had the entire goal to aim for from the rebound, but instead hit the side netting. A minute later, Pereyra Diaz found himself in some space and brought out a good save from Tiwari.
FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC, Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: 85' FCG 2-1 MCFC
After a yellow card for Sangwan, FC Goa make a triple change to see off the rest of the contest. Udanta Singh, Rabeeh, and Tavora all come on. Franklin coms on for Mumbai City.
FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC, Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: FT | FCG 2-1 MCFC
The title defence continues for FC Goa!! For Petr Kratky and Mumbai City FC, it's the third season in a row where they exit the Super Cup in the semi-final stage. It's all over in Fatorda, and Goa win 2-1 and will face East Bengal in the final.