Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC, Live Score AIFF Super Cup 2025: Exciting Tie Awaits As Both Teams Vie For Semi-Final Spot

Punjab FC players celebrate a goal during the AIFF Super Cup 2025 match against Gokulam Kerala on October 27, 2025. | Photo: X/RGPunjabFC

Good evening Indian football fans. Welcome to the live coverage of the Group C AIFF Super Cup 2025 match between Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC. The match is set to take place at the Jawaharlaal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa from 7:30PM (IST) onwards. This is going to be the final match of Group C with the winner proceeding to the next round of the tournament. Both the teams, who are level on points (6) as well as goal difference (6), are eyeing all three points tonight and join East Bengal FC and FC Goa in the semi-finals. Bengaluru are coming on the back of a dominant 4-0 victory over Gokulam Kerala 3 days ago after beating Mohammedan SC 2-0 on matchday 1. Punjab FC are also in a good form with local players like Ninthoinganba Meetei, Muhammad Suhail and Manglenthang Kipgen making crucial contributions for the side. Both of their opening matches were 3-0 wins over Mohammedan and Gokulam, who are also in action tonight in the other Group C fixture at the GMC Bambolim stadium. Catch all the live action from the match here and stay tuned for the build-up, playing XI and updates.

LIVE UPDATES

5 Nov 2025, 06:05:23 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: Match Details Fixture: Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC, Group C Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda Date: Wednesday, November 05, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM IST Live Streaming: Jio Hotstar app/website and Star Sports Khel

