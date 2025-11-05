Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC, Live Score AIFF Super Cup 2025: Exciting Tie Awaits As Both Teams Vie For Semi-Final Spot

Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC, Live Score AIFF Super Cup 2025: Bengaluru and Punjab meet for a South Vs North clash in what is going to be an exciting encounter with a spot in the semi-finals up for grabs

Punjab FC players celebrate a goal during the AIFF Super Cup 2025 match against Gokulam Kerala on October 27, 2025. | Photo: X/RGPunjabFC
Good evening Indian football fans. Welcome to the live coverage of the Group C AIFF Super Cup 2025 match between Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC. The match is set to take place at the Jawaharlaal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa from 7:30PM (IST) onwards. This is going to be the final match of Group C with the winner proceeding to the next round of the tournament. Both the teams, who are level on points (6) as well as goal difference (6), are eyeing all three points tonight and join East Bengal FC and FC Goa in the semi-finals. Bengaluru are coming on the back of a dominant 4-0 victory over Gokulam Kerala 3 days ago after beating Mohammedan SC 2-0 on matchday 1. Punjab FC are also in a good form with local players like Ninthoinganba Meetei, Muhammad Suhail and Manglenthang Kipgen making crucial contributions for the side. Both of their opening matches were 3-0 wins over Mohammedan and Gokulam, who are also in action tonight in the other Group C fixture at the GMC Bambolim stadium. Catch all the live action from the match here and stay tuned for the build-up, playing XI and updates.
Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: Match Details

Fixture: Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC, Group C

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

Date: Wednesday, November 05, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Jio Hotstar app/website and Star Sports Khel

Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: Start Time & Live Streaming Details

The match is set kick off at 7:30PM (IST). The Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC, AIFF Super Cup 2025 group C clash will be live streamed on the Jio Hotstar app/website and Star Sports Khel on TV screens.

Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Huge Clash Awaits! 

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this Wednesday. Our AIFF Super Cup 2025 coverage continues as we head to a Group C showdown between Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC. Follow the build-up and live updates from the game here.

