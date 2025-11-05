FC Goa Vs Al Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Gaurs Eye Revenge; Cristiano Ronaldo Travels With NSR Squad

FC Goa Vs Al-Nassr Highlights, AFC Champions League Two: Brison Fernandes scores for the Gaurs in Fatorda. Photo: X/FC Goa

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the AFC Champions League Two Group D match between Saudi Pro League's Al-Nassr and Indian Super League's FC Goa. This will be a reverse fixture between the two teams with the previous meeting on matchday 3 going in favour of Al Nassr, who won by 2-1, thanks to goals from Angelo Gabriel and Haroune Camara. Brison Fernandes, who scored the only goal for FC Goa, became the first player to score a goal for an Indian club at the prestigious continental club competition. The Gaurs had put up a strong fight in the match, but were quite unfortunate to lose the game eventually. While the Goans are riding high on domestic form, Al Nassr have had mixed fortunes - getting eliminated from the King's Cup before earning a narrow victory over Al-Fayha. Catch all the live scores, updates from the match below.

LIVE UPDATES

5 Nov 2025, 10:38:05 pm IST FC Goa Vs Al-Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Cristiano Ronaldo Travels With NSR Squad We could be seeing the great Cristiano Ronaldo take the field tonight against FC Goa. He was travelled with the Al Nassr squad and he could be marking his first ever appearance against an Indian club after missing the previous meeting in Fatorda. View this post on Instagram A post shared by نادي النصر السعودي (@alnassr)

5 Nov 2025, 10:34:21 pm IST FC Goa Vs Al-Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Gaurs Playing XI Starting XI: Hrithik (GK), Boris, Ronney, Sandesh (C), Pol, Aakash, Dejan, Borja, Iker, Brison and Javi Substitutes: Lara, Bob, Nim, Jerry, Udanta, Sitroy, Tavora and Rabeeh View this post on Instagram A post shared by FC Goa (@fcgoaofficial)

5 Nov 2025, 10:22:06 pm IST FC Goa Vs Al-Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Last 5 Results FC Goa: L, L, W, W, L Al-Nassr: W, W, W, L, W

5 Nov 2025, 10:03:59 pm IST FC Goa Vs Al-Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Match Details Fixture: FC Goa Vs Al Nassr, Group D Venue: Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh Date: Wednesday, November 05, 2025 Time: 11:45 PM IST Live Streaming: FanCode app/website