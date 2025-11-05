FC Goa Vs Al Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Gaurs Eye Revenge; Cristiano Ronaldo Travels With NSR Squad

FC Goa Vs Al Nassr, AFC Champions League Two Live Score: Saudi Pro league side Al Nassr welcome ISL outfit FC Goa in a reverse fixture of the AFC Champions League Two group stages at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh

FC Goa Vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two
FC Goa Vs Al-Nassr Highlights, AFC Champions League Two: Brison Fernandes scores for the Gaurs in Fatorda. Photo: X/FC Goa
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the AFC Champions League Two Group D match between Saudi Pro League's Al-Nassr and Indian Super League's FC Goa. This will be a reverse fixture between the two teams with the previous meeting on matchday 3 going in favour of Al Nassr, who won by 2-1, thanks to goals from Angelo Gabriel and Haroune Camara. Brison Fernandes, who scored the only goal for FC Goa, became the first player to score a goal for an Indian club at the prestigious continental club competition. The Gaurs had put up a strong fight in the match, but were quite unfortunate to lose the game eventually. While the Goans are riding high on domestic form, Al Nassr have had mixed fortunes - getting eliminated from the King's Cup before earning a narrow victory over Al-Fayha. Catch all the live scores, updates from the match below.
LIVE UPDATES

FC Goa Vs Al-Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Cristiano Ronaldo Travels With NSR Squad

We could be seeing the great Cristiano Ronaldo take the field tonight against FC Goa. He was travelled with the Al Nassr squad and he could be marking his first ever appearance against an Indian club after missing the previous meeting in Fatorda.

FC Goa Vs Al-Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Gaurs Playing XI

Starting XI: Hrithik (GK), Boris, Ronney, Sandesh (C), Pol, Aakash, Dejan, Borja, Iker, Brison and Javi

Substitutes: Lara, Bob, Nim, Jerry, Udanta, Sitroy, Tavora and Rabeeh

FC Goa Vs Al-Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Last 5 Results

FC Goa: L, L, W, W, L

Al-Nassr: W, W, W, L, W

FC Goa Vs Al-Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Match Details

Fixture: FC Goa Vs Al Nassr, Group D

Venue: Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh

Date: Wednesday, November 05, 2025

Time: 11:45 PM IST

Live Streaming: FanCode app/website

FC Goa Vs Al Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Hello There!

A very good evening to all our readers and welcome to the live coverage of the AFC Champions League Two matchday 4 Group D match between FC Goa and Al Nassr at the Al-Awwal Park. Stay tuned with us for the build-up, playing XIs, live scores and updates.

