FC Goa Vs Al Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Gaurs Eye Revenge; Cristiano Ronaldo Travels With NSR Squad

FC Goa Vs Al-Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Cristiano Ronaldo Travels With NSR Squad
We could be seeing the great Cristiano Ronaldo take the field tonight against FC Goa. He was travelled with the Al Nassr squad and he could be marking his first ever appearance against an Indian club after missing the previous meeting in Fatorda.
FC Goa Vs Al-Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Gaurs Playing XI
Starting XI: Hrithik (GK), Boris, Ronney, Sandesh (C), Pol, Aakash, Dejan, Borja, Iker, Brison and Javi
Substitutes: Lara, Bob, Nim, Jerry, Udanta, Sitroy, Tavora and Rabeeh
FC Goa Vs Al-Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Last 5 Results
FC Goa: L, L, W, W, L
Al-Nassr: W, W, W, L, W
FC Goa Vs Al-Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Match Details
Fixture: FC Goa Vs Al Nassr, Group D
Venue: Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh
Date: Wednesday, November 05, 2025
Time: 11:45 PM IST
Live Streaming: FanCode app/website
FC Goa Vs Al Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Hello There!
A very good evening to all our readers and welcome to the live coverage of the AFC Champions League Two matchday 4 Group D match between FC Goa and Al Nassr at the Al-Awwal Park. Stay tuned with us for the build-up, playing XIs, live scores and updates.