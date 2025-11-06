Club Brugge Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Blaugrana Eye Crucial Points In Belgium Clash

Barcelona players argues with referee Miguel Sesma Espinosa during a Spanish La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Elche CF in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, November 2, 2025. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 4 fixture between Club Brugge and FC Barcelona at Jan Breydel Stadium, Brugge, on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. Club Brugge saw their three-match winning run come to an end with a 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich on October 22, and are 24th in the table. Barcelona, meanwhile, have a chance to move to nine points with a win tonight. Follow the live scores and updates from the Club Brugge vs Barcelona match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

6 Nov 2025, 12:08:45 am IST Club Brugge Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Countdown To Kick-Off Countdown to kick off ⏳⭐️ pic.twitter.com/6EI22oxdJb — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 5, 2025

5 Nov 2025, 11:51:36 pm IST Club Brugge Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Streaming Info In India, the Club Brugge Vs Barcelona match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.