FC Goa Vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two: Ronaldo's Men In Fatorda For Group D Tie

Al-Nassr players in training at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa, India before their AFC Champions League Two match against FC Goa on October 22, 2025. | Photo: Instagram/alnassr

Welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Group D matchday 3 clash between FC Goa and Al-Nassr at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Margao, on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. FC Goa, yet to open their account in the continental stage, face one of the tournament favourites in Al-Nassr. The Saudi giants, with two wins in two matches, will be expected to take all three points – even without Cristiano Ronaldo. Follow the live scores and updates from the FC Goa vs Al-Nassr match.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Oct 2025, 05:34:30 pm IST FC Goa vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score: Match Preview There was huge anticipation that Portuguese great Cristiano Ronaldo would travel with Al-Nassr, marking his first appearance in India, but Ronaldo decided to give the trip a miss. Apart from Ronaldo, Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is another notable absentee. However, their absence is unlikely to dent the Saudi Arabian side’s strength, with the Riyadh-based heavyweights arriving in Goa high on confidence after two strong outings in Group D. FC Goa, meanwhile, will have their task cut out as they look to open their account in the competition at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

22 Oct 2025, 05:10:01 pm IST FC Goa vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score: Streaming Details The FC Goa vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the match in the country.