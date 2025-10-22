FC Goa Vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two: Ronaldo's Men In Fatorda For Group D Tie

FC Goa vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score: Match Preview
There was huge anticipation that Portuguese great Cristiano Ronaldo would travel with Al-Nassr, marking his first appearance in India, but Ronaldo decided to give the trip a miss. Apart from Ronaldo, Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is another notable absentee.
However, their absence is unlikely to dent the Saudi Arabian side’s strength, with the Riyadh-based heavyweights arriving in Goa high on confidence after two strong outings in Group D. FC Goa, meanwhile, will have their task cut out as they look to open their account in the competition at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
FC Goa vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score: Streaming Details
The FC Goa vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the match in the country.
FC Goa vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score: Welcome!
Good evening, football fans! India will welcome the international stars of Al-Nassr as they turn up at Fatorda to face Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:15 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are announced.