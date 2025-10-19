FC Goa Vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming, AFC Champions League Two: When, Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action

FC Goa, meanwhile, are yet to open their account on the continental stage. Drawn in Group D, Manolo Marquez’s side lost 2-0 to both Istiklol and Al-Zawraa. Now facing one of the toughest teams in the tournament, featuring international stars like Joao Felix, Sadio Mane, and Inigo Martinez, the Gaurs will have to be at their best to keep the scoreline respectable.