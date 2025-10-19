FC Goa Vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming, AFC Champions League Two: When, Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action

FC Goa play Al-Nassr in AFC Champions League Two on October 22
FC Goa will host Saudi club Al-Nassr at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on October 22 for a Group D fixture of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26. This match, while crucial for FC Goa’s progression hopes, might see the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo make his first potential appearance on Indian soil.
Al-Nassr have been near-perfect this season in all competitions. Al-Alami, as the club is known, currently sit at the top of the Saudi Pro League (SPL) with five wins in five games, leading second-place Al-Hilal by four points.
Interestingly, captain Ronaldo was not a part of Al-Nassr’s squad in their first two AFC Champions League Two games. Despite that, they won without breaking a sweat – a 5-0 demolition of FC Istiklol, followed by a 2-0 away win against Al-Zawraa SC.
Whether Ronaldo will travel to Goa or not is still unknown. While Al-Nassr have reportedly applied for his visa, Ronaldo, who turned 40 in February, is likely to skip the travel to manage his workload.
FC Goa, meanwhile, are yet to open their account on the continental stage. Drawn in Group D, Manolo Marquez’s side lost 2-0 to both Istiklol and Al-Zawraa. Now facing one of the toughest teams in the tournament, featuring international stars like Joao Felix, Sadio Mane, and Inigo Martinez, the Gaurs will have to be at their best to keep the scoreline respectable.
FC Goa vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 – Live Streaming Details
When and where is the FC Goa vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match being played?
The FC Goa vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match will be played on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. Kick-off is scheduled at 7:15 PM IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.
Where to watch the FC Goa vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match live?
The FC Goa vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the match in the country.