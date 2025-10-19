FC Goa Vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming, AFC Champions League Two: When, Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action

FC Goa play Al-Nassr in an AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Group D fixture on October 22 at Fatorda. Find out when and where to watch the match live on TV and online

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
FC Goa vs Al Nassr live streaming AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Group D Matchday 3 Fatorda
Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal against Al Fateh in a Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match at Al-Awwal Park on October 18, 2025. | Photo: X/AlNassrFC_EN
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • FC Goa play Al-Nassr in AFC Champions League Two on October 22

  • Cristiano Ronaldo may make his first appearance in India

  • Al-Nassr sit atop Saudi Pro League, winning all five matches

  • FC Goa yet to score in continental tournament, lost first two matches

FC Goa will host Saudi club Al-Nassr at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on October 22 for a Group D fixture of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26. This match, while crucial for FC Goa’s progression hopes, might see the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo make his first potential appearance on Indian soil.

Al-Nassr have been near-perfect this season in all competitions. Al-Alami, as the club is known, currently sit at the top of the Saudi Pro League (SPL) with five wins in five games, leading second-place Al-Hilal by four points.

Interestingly, captain Ronaldo was not a part of Al-Nassr’s squad in their first two AFC Champions League Two games. Despite that, they won without breaking a sweat – a 5-0 demolition of FC Istiklol, followed by a 2-0 away win against Al-Zawraa SC.

Whether Ronaldo will travel to Goa or not is still unknown. While Al-Nassr have reportedly applied for his visa, Ronaldo, who turned 40 in February, is likely to skip the travel to manage his workload.

FC Goa, meanwhile, are yet to open their account on the continental stage. Drawn in Group D, Manolo Marquez’s side lost 2-0 to both Istiklol and Al-Zawraa. Now facing one of the toughest teams in the tournament, featuring international stars like Joao Felix, Sadio Mane, and Inigo Martinez, the Gaurs will have to be at their best to keep the scoreline respectable.

Related Content
Related Content

FC Goa vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 – Live Streaming Details

When and where is the FC Goa vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match being played?

The FC Goa vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match will be played on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. Kick-off is scheduled at 7:15 PM IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

Where to watch the FC Goa vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match live?

The FC Goa vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the match in the country.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI Highlights: Mitchell Marsh Guides Australia Towards Victory In Rain Affected Contest At Perth

  2. India Vs England Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Deepti Provides Double Delight | ENGW 136/2 (29)

  3. IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Did Starc Break Akhtar's Fastest Ball Record? '176.5kph' Delivery Amuses Fans

  4. Afghan Cricketers' Deaths: Rashid Khan Omits PSL Franchise Lahore Qalandars From His X Bio

  5. IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's Eight-Ball Duck His First In Australia - Check Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  4. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  5. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  2. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  3. The Mayo College Sesquicentennial 2025

  4. China Eastern Airlines To Resume Shanghai-Delhi Flights From November 9

  5. India Rejects UK Sanctions On Gujarat Oil Refinery, Cites 'No Double Standards' In Energy Trade

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  2. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  3. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

World News

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Pakistan To Hold Talks With Afghanistan In Qatar

  3. Pakistan Army Chief Warns India Of 'Decisive Respons' Amid Nuclear Tensions

  4. Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE Sends 7,200 Tonnes Of Aid To Gaza

  5. Renowned Chinese Physicist And Nobel Laureate Chen Ning Yang Dies At 103

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike