Cristiano Ronaldo Stuns With Stoppage-Time Bicycle Kick As Al-Nassr Beat Al-Khaleej - Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a spectacular bicycle kick in stoppage time
Al-Nassr defeated Al Khaleej 4-1 to extend their perfect start in the Saudi Pro League
Joao Felix, Wesley, and Sadio Mane also contributed goals, helping Al-Nassr control the game
Cristiano Ronaldo capped Al-Nassr’s 4-1 win over Al Khaleej with a stunning bicycle kick deep into stoppage time, showcasing the skill that has defined his career. Watch the video here.
The 40-year-old reacted perfectly to a right-wing cross, sending the acrobatic finish past the goalkeeper to seal the victory.
The strike immediately drew comparisons to his famous Champions League bicycle kick for Real Madrid against Juventus in 2018, underlining that his technical ability remains intact even at this stage of his career.
Ronaldo returned to club action after international duty with Portugal, where he was sent off in the match against Ireland but still celebrated his nation qualifying for the World Cup, a tournament that could mark his sixth appearance if selected.
Earlier in the match, Joao Felix opened the scoring in the 39th minute and set up Wesley to make it 2-0 shortly after. Murad Al-Hawsawi pulled one back for Al Khaleej early in the second half, but Sadio Mane restored Al-Nassr’s two-goal cushion in the 77th minute.
Ronaldo’s late strike ensured Al-Nassr extended their perfect start to the Saudi Pro League with nine wins from nine matches, adding another memorable moment to the veteran forward’s illustrious career.