Al-Nassr Vs Al-Akhdoud LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Ronaldo Denied Hat-Trick After Goal Is Ruled Out

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Akhdoud LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Get play-by-play updates for matchday 11 clash on Saturday, 27 December, at Al-Awwal Park right here

Minal Tomar
Al-Nassr Vs Al Akhdoud LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Cristiano Ronaldo
Al-Nassr Vs Al Akhdoud LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Cristiano Ronaldo in action. Photo: X/AlNassr
Al-Nassr vs Al-Akhdoud Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of matchday 11 as Al-Nassr hosts Al-Akhdoud on Saturday, 27 December, at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh. Cristiano Ronaldo’s side arrives on the back of a 5-1 win over Al Zawraa in the AFC Champions League Two, while Al-Akhdoud drew 1-1 with Al Shabab in their last league outing. Al-Nassr tops the table with 27 points from nine games, and Al-Akhdoud sits 16th with five points from the same number of matches
LIVE UPDATES

Al-Nassr Vs Al Akhdoud LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 90+4' GOALLLLL | NSR 3-0 OKH

The home side put the finishing touch on it right at the death. Al Boushal latches onto a lofted ball, drives into the box, keeps his head up and pulls it back perfectly for Felix. With the goal begging, Felix stays calm and rolls it home. 3-0, and that seals it.

Al-Nassr Vs Al Akhdoud LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 77' NSR 2-0 OKH

Heart-in-mouth moment for the home side. Martinez nearly turns an Al Akhdoud free-kick into an own goal while trying to clear, but recovers just in time to hook it away from danger.

Al-Nassr Vs Al Akhdoud LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 66' GOAL? NO GOAL?

Ronaldo wheels away in celebration after finding the net again, the crowd rising for what looks like a hat-trick moment. But the joy is short-lived. The flag goes up and the goal is ruled out, not for Ronaldo, but for Al Ghanam, who is caught offside in the build-up.

So it stays at two for Ronaldo. The wait for a hat-trick goes on, and you can see the frustration on the captain’s face as play restarts. Still, Al Nassr remain firmly in control with a comfortable 3-0 cushion on the scoreboard.

Al-Nassr Vs Al Akhdoud LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Half Time | NSR 2-0 OKH

We’re into the half-time break, and Al Nassr are firmly in control after 45 minutes, though the 2-0 scoreline doesn’t fully reflect their dominance. Cristiano Ronaldo has been the star, opening the scoring and then finishing Brozovic’s cross in stoppage time to double the lead.

Al Akhdoud have had a couple of counter-attacks, trying to catch Al Nassr’s high line, but they’ve struggled to create real danger. The visitors will be relieved it isn’t more, Al Nassr look on course for a 10th consecutive win.

Al-Nassr Vs Al Akhdoud LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 38' NSR 1-0 OKH

Ronaldo goes up for Felix’s teasing cross but ends up tangling with a defender and concedes a foul. The captain isn’t having it, gesturing and arguing with the referee, clearly not pleased with that call.

Al-Nassr Vs Al Akhdoud LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 32' GOALLLLL | NSR 1-0 OKH

Al Nassr strike first and it’s the man everyone expected, Cristiano Ronaldo! The striker finds the back of the net after some clever build-up, sending the home crowd into a frenzy. Al Nassr are 1-0 up and Ronaldo has reminded everyone why he’s still a game-changer.

Al-Nassr Vs Al Akhdoud LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 28' NSR 0-0 OKH

Al Nassr are turning up the pressure! Brozovic sends in a teasing cross to the far post, and Ronaldo meets it with a sharp header, whipping it across the goal. Al Amri is there for the tap-in, but he just can’t connect, agonisingly close. The crowd groans as another chance slips by.

Al-Nassr Vs Al Akhdoud LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 22' NSR 0-0 OKH

Al Akhdoud are keeping Al Nassr on their toes! Narey picks up the ball at the edge of the penalty area and lets fly with a low strike, but Nawaf is alert, smothering it cleanly. The visitors are lively, testing the Al Nassr defence every chance they get.

Al-Nassr Vs Al Akhdoud LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 9' NSR 0-0 OKH

Al Nassr are looking to break the deadlock as Ronaldo darts into the box, chasing a brilliant cross from the right. He just can’t reach it in time, and the ball rolls out for a goal kick. Still, every touch from him has the crowd on their feet.

Al-Nassr Vs Al Akhdoud LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 3'

Al Akhdoud almost shocks Al Nassr! Narey sneaks behind the defence, fires at goal, but Nawaf is there to smother it. Offside flag saves him, but the visitors are already making their presence felt.

Al-Nassr Vs Al Akhdoud LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: KICK OFF!

We’re underway at Al Awwal Park. Al Akhdoud strike early nerves as Narey slips in behind and shoots, only for the flag to go up. Offside, but a lively warning shot inside two minutes.

Al-Nassr Vs Al Akhdoud LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Starting XIs

Al Akhdoud Starting XI: Samuel (GK); Al Rabiei, Gul, Hawsawi; Ashi, Pedroza, Petros (c), Borrell, Al Salem; Ince, Narey

Al-Nassr Vs Al Akhdoud LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Streaming Info

The Al-Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will not be telecast in India. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Al-Nassr Vs Al Akhdoud LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hello!

Hello, we’re back with another live blog! It’s Al-Nassr vs Al-Akhddoud - stay tuned for live updates.

Published At:
Tags

