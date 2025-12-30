Al-Ettifaq Vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: When, Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Find out when and where to watch Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo in action at the Abdullah Al Dabil Stadium on December 30, 2025

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr live streaming Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Matchday 12 Cristiano Ronaldo
Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Joao Felix after a goal during the Saudi Pro League match against Al Akhdoud on December 27, 2025. | Photo: X/AlNassrFC_EN
  • Al-Ettifaq face Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League on December 30 at 11:00 PM IST

  • Al-Nassr have 100% league record while Al-Ettifaq have seen improvement in recent form

  • Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr available on FanCode – see details below

Al-Ettifaq welcome league leaders Al-Nassr to the Abdullah Al Dabil Stadium on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, for a Saudi Pro League Matchday 12 encounter. While Al-Nassr arrive as the early pace-setters with a flawless league record, Al-Ettifaq will look to capitalise on their recent resurgence after an uneven start to the season.

Al-Nassr enter the fixture with a 100% league record, having won all 10 of their opening Saudi Pro League fixtures. Their dominance has been built on control at both ends of the pitch, with 33 goals scored – the highest in the league – and just five conceded, giving them the best goal difference in the competition.

Under Jorge Jesus, Al-Nassr have shown resilience following their Saudi King’s Cup defeat to Al-Ittihad in October, responding with a run of victories across competitions. Their latest outing was a commanding 3-0 home win over Al-Akhdoud.

At the heart of that momentum remains Cristiano Ronaldo. The 40-year-old recently added another honour at the Globe Soccer Awards and continues to frame each appearance as part of his self-declared pursuit of 1,000 career goals. Ronaldo has already delivered 12 goals and one assist in 10 league matches, including a brace in the previous round.

Al-Ettifaq’s season has taken a more uneven path, but recent performances suggest growing confidence under Saad Al Shehri. The side has picked up points in four of their last five league matches, including back-to-back victories over Al-Fayha and Al-Riyadh.

That places Al-Ettifaq among the stronger teams over the most recent matchdays. Home form has also been encouraging, with just one league defeat in five matches at home.

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr: Head-To-Head Records

Al-Ettifaq and Al-Nassr have played each other in 40 games across all competitions. Al-Nassr hold a head-to-head advantage, winning 19 of the games compared to 11 wins for Al-Ettifaq. 10 matches have ended as draws.

Al-Ettifaq won 3-2 in the last meeting, and the past four Saudi Pro League clashes between these teams have produced no draws, with two wins apiece.

Al-Ettifar vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Al-Ettifar vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match being played?

The Al-Ettifar vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be played on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, with kick-off scheduled at 11:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Abdullah Al Dabil Stadium, also known as the Al-Ettifaq Stadium, in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Where to watch the Al-Ettifar vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match live on TV and online?

The Al-Ettifar vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcasts of the game in the country.

