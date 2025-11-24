Al-Nassr 3-1 Al-Khaleej Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Senegalese Forward Mane Nets Brilliant Goal For NSR

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 90+1' NSR 3-1 KHA
Al Khaleej are reduced to ten men as Kourbeli is shown a straight red for stamping on Al Hassan’s foot during a challenge, worsening their night.
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 89' NSR 3-1 KHA
Ronaldo capitalizes on Angelo’s chipped pass and slots the ball into the net, but the goal is ruled out for offside, denying the Portuguese striker another strike.
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 86' NSR 3-1 KHA
Hamsal delivers a dangerous cross into the six-yard box, but Nawaf reacts brilliantly, intercepting and producing a point-blank save to deny Masouras from close range.
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: GOAL! | 77' NSR 3-1 KHA
Mané scores a brilliant goal. Angelo sets up Al Hassan, whose shot is saved, but Boushal tees up Mané, and the Senegalese forward curls a first-time finish into the net.
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 70' NSR 2-1 KHA
Wesley sets up Mané, who cuts it back to Ronaldo inside the box. The veteran striker attempts a first-time left-footed shot but skies it over the stands.
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 61' NSR 2-1 KHA
Ronaldo tests Moris with a left-footed strike inside the box after a clever pass from Angelo, but the Al-Khaleej keeper makes a strong save to keep the deficit at one.
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: GOAL! | 47' NSR 2-1 KHA
Hawsawi pulls one back for Al-Khaleej with a thunderous strike! Fortounis sets him up, and he fires the ball into the top-right corner to spark a bright start to the second half.
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Second Half Starts! | NSR 2-0 KHA
Second half underway – Al-Khaleej get us started, moving from right to left as they look to mount a comeback against Al-Nassr.
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Halftime! | NSR 2-0 KHA
The referee blows for the break, bringing an end to an action-packed first half. Al-Nassr lead 3-0 against Al-Khaleej, having dominated possession and created multiple clear chances.
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: GOAL! | 42' NSR 2-0 KHA
Wesley scores a stunning goal! Joao Felix wins possession on the left, tees up Wesley outside the box, and he curls a brilliant shot into the top-right corner past Moris.
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: GOAL! | 39' NSR 1-0 KHA
Felix doubles Al Nassr’s lead! Angelo races down the left, delivers a perfect low cross, and Felix finishes first time into the bottom-right corner.
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 31' NSR 0-0 KHA
Felix gives Al Nassr the lead after clever footwork splits two defenders. Al Khaleej protest a handball by Brozovic in the buildup, but the goal stands following the deflection off Schenkeveld.
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 27' NSR 0-0 KHA
Al Khaleej is settling into the match, finding some structure, while Al Nassr circulate possession but struggle to create a clear chance at goal.
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 16' NSR 0-0 KHA
Al Khaleej is starting to find some rhythm, sending a few crosses into the box, but Al Nassr’s goalkeeper Nasaf is alert, claiming every ball to keep the score level.
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 6' NSR 0-0 KHA
Cristiano Ronaldo nearly puts Al Nassr ahead early on. Felix drives forward and slips it to Ronaldo at the edge of the box, and the veteran strikes it first-time, only for the ball to flash just wide of the left post.
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Kick Off!
The teams are out, Al-Nassr led onto the pitch by Cristiano Ronaldo as the home crowd roars. Al-Nassr kick off, moving left to right; they probe early with short passes, looking to get Ronaldo and Mané in behind while Al-Khaleej set up a compact press to force the first mistake.
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: KHA Playing XI
Starting XI: Moris (GK), Hamsal, Khabrani, Schenkeveld, Rebocho, Hamzi, Hawsawi, Kourbelis, Al-Amri, Fortounis and Masouras
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: NSR Playing XI
Starting XI: Nawaf (GK), Sultan, Simakan, Inigo Martinez, Ayman, Brozovic, Angelo, Joao Felix, Wesley, Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo (C)
Substitutes: Najjar, Salem, Boushal, Amri, Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Camara, Marran and Hagawi
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Last 5 Matches!
Al Nassr - W, W, W, W, W
Al Khaleej - L, W, D, D, W
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hello!
Hello and welcome back to another live blog, it’s matchday 9 as Al-Nassr take on Al-Khaleej. Stay tuned for all the live updates from this thrilling Saudi Pro League clash.