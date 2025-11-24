Al-Nassr 3-1 Al-Khaleej Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Senegalese Forward Mane Nets Brilliant Goal For NSR

Al-Nassr 2-0 Al-Khaleej Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Felix And Wesley Shine As NSR Take Control At Halftime X/ TheNassrZone

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Al-Nassr, unbeaten in their first eight matches of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League, travel into their clash with momentum and confidence. With a potent attack that has scored 26 goals while conceding just four, they look formidable at home. Their midfield gets a boost with Marcelo Brozović nearing full fitness, though the possible absence of defender Íñigo Martínez could be a concern. Al-Khaleej, sitting mid-table, rely on striker Joshua King, who has already netted nine goals this season. Despite their improving form, they will need to be at their compact best to contain a high-flying Al-Nassr. Historically, Al-Nassr have dominated this fixture, and with home comfort and firepower on their side, they’re well-placed to take all three points.

24 Nov 2025, 12:55:06 am IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 90+1' NSR 3-1 KHA Al Khaleej are reduced to ten men as Kourbeli is shown a straight red for stamping on Al Hassan’s foot during a challenge, worsening their night.

24 Nov 2025, 12:52:26 am IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 89' NSR 3-1 KHA Ronaldo capitalizes on Angelo’s chipped pass and slots the ball into the net, but the goal is ruled out for offside, denying the Portuguese striker another strike.

24 Nov 2025, 12:49:00 am IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 86' NSR 3-1 KHA Hamsal delivers a dangerous cross into the six-yard box, but Nawaf reacts brilliantly, intercepting and producing a point-blank save to deny Masouras from close range.

24 Nov 2025, 12:43:29 am IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: GOAL! | 77' NSR 3-1 KHA Mané scores a brilliant goal. Angelo sets up Al Hassan, whose shot is saved, but Boushal tees up Mané, and the Senegalese forward curls a first-time finish into the net.

24 Nov 2025, 12:40:20 am IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 70' NSR 2-1 KHA Wesley sets up Mané, who cuts it back to Ronaldo inside the box. The veteran striker attempts a first-time left-footed shot but skies it over the stands.

24 Nov 2025, 12:29:18 am IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 61' NSR 2-1 KHA Ronaldo tests Moris with a left-footed strike inside the box after a clever pass from Angelo, but the Al-Khaleej keeper makes a strong save to keep the deficit at one.

24 Nov 2025, 12:14:31 am IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: GOAL! | 47' NSR 2-1 KHA Hawsawi pulls one back for Al-Khaleej with a thunderous strike! Fortounis sets him up, and he fires the ball into the top-right corner to spark a bright start to the second half.

24 Nov 2025, 12:12:50 am IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Second Half Starts! | NSR 2-0 KHA Second half underway – Al-Khaleej get us started, moving from right to left as they look to mount a comeback against Al-Nassr.

23 Nov 2025, 11:54:19 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Halftime! | NSR 2-0 KHA The referee blows for the break, bringing an end to an action-packed first half. Al-Nassr lead 3-0 against Al-Khaleej, having dominated possession and created multiple clear chances. ⏸️ || Half time,@AlNassrFC 2:0 #AlKhaleej pic.twitter.com/3pQmZ4s4Xm — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) November 23, 2025

23 Nov 2025, 11:53:08 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: GOAL! | 42' NSR 2-0 KHA Wesley scores a stunning goal! Joao Felix wins possession on the left, tees up Wesley outside the box, and he curls a brilliant shot into the top-right corner past Moris.

23 Nov 2025, 11:43:26 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: GOAL! | 39' NSR 1-0 KHA Felix doubles Al Nassr’s lead! Angelo races down the left, delivers a perfect low cross, and Felix finishes first time into the bottom-right corner.

23 Nov 2025, 11:42:03 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 31' NSR 0-0 KHA Felix gives Al Nassr the lead after clever footwork splits two defenders. Al Khaleej protest a handball by Brozovic in the buildup, but the goal stands following the deflection off Schenkeveld.

23 Nov 2025, 11:35:10 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 27' NSR 0-0 KHA Al Khaleej is settling into the match, finding some structure, while Al Nassr circulate possession but struggle to create a clear chance at goal.

23 Nov 2025, 11:23:51 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 16' NSR 0-0 KHA Al Khaleej is starting to find some rhythm, sending a few crosses into the box, but Al Nassr’s goalkeeper Nasaf is alert, claiming every ball to keep the score level.

23 Nov 2025, 11:22:24 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 6' NSR 0-0 KHA Cristiano Ronaldo nearly puts Al Nassr ahead early on. Felix drives forward and slips it to Ronaldo at the edge of the box, and the veteran strikes it first-time, only for the ball to flash just wide of the left post.

23 Nov 2025, 11:05:34 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Kick Off! The teams are out, Al-Nassr led onto the pitch by Cristiano Ronaldo as the home crowd roars. Al-Nassr kick off, moving left to right; they probe early with short passes, looking to get Ronaldo and Mané in behind while Al-Khaleej set up a compact press to force the first mistake.

23 Nov 2025, 10:23:30 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: KHA Playing XI Starting XI: Moris (GK), Hamsal, Khabrani, Schenkeveld, Rebocho, Hamzi, Hawsawi, Kourbelis, Al-Amri, Fortounis and Masouras

23 Nov 2025, 10:14:00 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: NSR Playing XI Starting XI: Nawaf (GK), Sultan, Simakan, Inigo Martinez, Ayman, Brozovic, Angelo, Joao Felix, Wesley, Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo (C) Substitutes: Najjar, Salem, Boushal, Amri, Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Camara, Marran and Hagawi View this post on Instagram A post shared by نادي النصر السعودي (@alnassr)

23 Nov 2025, 10:00:24 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Last 5 Matches! Al Nassr - W, W, W, W, W Al Khaleej - L, W, D, D, W