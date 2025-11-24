Al-Nassr 3-1 Al-Khaleej Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Senegalese Forward Mane Nets Brilliant Goal For NSR

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the matchday 9 fixture at Al-Awwal Park on Sunday, 23 November

Al-Nassr 2-0 Al-Khaleej Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Felix And Wesley Shine
Al-Nassr 2-0 Al-Khaleej Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Felix And Wesley Shine As NSR Take Control At Halftime X/ TheNassrZone
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Al-Nassr, unbeaten in their first eight matches of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League, travel into their clash with momentum and confidence. With a potent attack that has scored 26 goals while conceding just four, they look formidable at home. Their midfield gets a boost with Marcelo Brozović nearing full fitness, though the possible absence of defender Íñigo Martínez could be a concern. Al-Khaleej, sitting mid-table, rely on striker Joshua King, who has already netted nine goals this season. Despite their improving form, they will need to be at their compact best to contain a high-flying Al-Nassr. Historically, Al-Nassr have dominated this fixture, and with home comfort and firepower on their side, they’re well-placed to take all three points.
LIVE UPDATES

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 90+1' NSR 3-1 KHA

Al Khaleej are reduced to ten men as Kourbeli is shown a straight red for stamping on Al Hassan’s foot during a challenge, worsening their night.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 89' NSR 3-1 KHA

Ronaldo capitalizes on Angelo’s chipped pass and slots the ball into the net, but the goal is ruled out for offside, denying the Portuguese striker another strike.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 86' NSR 3-1 KHA

Hamsal delivers a dangerous cross into the six-yard box, but Nawaf reacts brilliantly, intercepting and producing a point-blank save to deny Masouras from close range.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: GOAL! | 77' NSR 3-1 KHA

Mané scores a brilliant goal. Angelo sets up Al Hassan, whose shot is saved, but Boushal tees up Mané, and the Senegalese forward curls a first-time finish into the net.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 70' NSR 2-1 KHA

Wesley sets up Mané, who cuts it back to Ronaldo inside the box. The veteran striker attempts a first-time left-footed shot but skies it over the stands.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 61' NSR 2-1 KHA

Ronaldo tests Moris with a left-footed strike inside the box after a clever pass from Angelo, but the Al-Khaleej keeper makes a strong save to keep the deficit at one.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: GOAL! | 47' NSR 2-1 KHA

Hawsawi pulls one back for Al-Khaleej with a thunderous strike! Fortounis sets him up, and he fires the ball into the top-right corner to spark a bright start to the second half.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Second Half Starts! | NSR 2-0 KHA

Second half underway – Al-Khaleej get us started, moving from right to left as they look to mount a comeback against Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Halftime! | NSR 2-0 KHA

The referee blows for the break, bringing an end to an action-packed first half. Al-Nassr lead 3-0 against Al-Khaleej, having dominated possession and created multiple clear chances.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: GOAL! | 42' NSR 2-0 KHA

Wesley scores a stunning goal! Joao Felix wins possession on the left, tees up Wesley outside the box, and he curls a brilliant shot into the top-right corner past Moris.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: GOAL! | 39' NSR 1-0 KHA

Felix doubles Al Nassr’s lead! Angelo races down the left, delivers a perfect low cross, and Felix finishes first time into the bottom-right corner.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 31' NSR 0-0 KHA

Felix gives Al Nassr the lead after clever footwork splits two defenders. Al Khaleej protest a handball by Brozovic in the buildup, but the goal stands following the deflection off Schenkeveld.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 27' NSR 0-0 KHA

Al Khaleej is settling into the match, finding some structure, while Al Nassr circulate possession but struggle to create a clear chance at goal.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 16' NSR 0-0 KHA

Al Khaleej is starting to find some rhythm, sending a few crosses into the box, but Al Nassr’s goalkeeper Nasaf is alert, claiming every ball to keep the score level.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 6' NSR 0-0 KHA

Cristiano Ronaldo nearly puts Al Nassr ahead early on. Felix drives forward and slips it to Ronaldo at the edge of the box, and the veteran strikes it first-time, only for the ball to flash just wide of the left post.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Kick Off!

The teams are out, Al-Nassr led onto the pitch by Cristiano Ronaldo as the home crowd roars. Al-Nassr kick off, moving left to right; they probe early with short passes, looking to get Ronaldo and Mané in behind while Al-Khaleej set up a compact press to force the first mistake.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: KHA Playing XI

Starting XI: Moris (GK), Hamsal, Khabrani, Schenkeveld, Rebocho, Hamzi, Hawsawi, Kourbelis, Al-Amri, Fortounis and Masouras

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: NSR Playing XI

Starting XI: Nawaf (GK), Sultan, Simakan, Inigo Martinez, Ayman, Brozovic, Angelo, Joao Felix, Wesley, Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo (C)

Substitutes: Najjar, Salem, Boushal, Amri, Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Camara, Marran and Hagawi

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Last 5 Matches!

Al Nassr - W, W, W, W, W

Al Khaleej - L, W, D, D, W

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hello!

Hello and welcome back to another live blog, it’s matchday 9 as Al-Nassr take on Al-Khaleej. Stay tuned for all the live updates from this thrilling Saudi Pro League clash.

