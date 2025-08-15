FC Goa At AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Gaurs Drawn In Group D Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

FC Goa drawn with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr FC, Al Zawra'a SC, and FC Istiklol
Gaurs will face each club home and away in double-round robin format
Top two teams will qualify for round of 16
Kalinga Super Cup 2025 winners FC Goa have been drawn in group D of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26, which also features Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr FC (Saudi Arabia), Al Zawra'a SC (Iraq), and FC Istiklol (Tajikistan). The draw was held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Independence Day (Friday, August 15, 2025).
A total of 32 teams, 16 each in the West and the East regions, have been divided into eight groups of four each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the round of 16.
This is the Gaurs' second appearance in continental football, having represented India in the 2021 AFC Champions League. They qualified for the group stage after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Al Seeb Club of Oman in the preliminary round.
FC Goa's opponents Al-Nassr are the third-placed team from the Saudi Pro League 2024-25, Al Zawra'a SC are the Iraq Stars League 2024-25 runners-up, and FC Istiklol are the Tajikistan Higher League 2024 champions.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant, winners of the Indian Super League 2024-25 Shield, are the other Indian club in the fray, and have been placed in Group C with Sepahan SC (IR Iran), Al Hussein SC (Jordan) and Ahal FC (Turkmenistan). They will competing for the eighth time in Asia's second-tier men's club competition, which was rebranded from the AFC Cup to the AFC Champions League Two last season.
The Gaurs will face each club home and away in a double-round robin format. The group stage will run from September 16 to December 24. The round of 16 will take place between February 10-19, 2026. The quarter-finals and semi-finals are set for March 3-12 and April 7-15, respectively, with the Final scheduled for May 16, 2026.
AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Groups
Group A: Al Wasl FC (UAE), Esteghlal FC (IRN), Al Muharraq SC (BHR), Al Wehdat (JOR)
Group B: Al Ahli SC (QAT), PFC Andijon (UZB), FC Arkadag (TKM), Al Khaldiya SC (BHR)
Group C: Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC (IRN), Al Hussein (JOR), Mohun Bagan Super Giant (IND), Ahal FC (TKM)
Group D: Al-Nassr Club (KSA), Al Zawraa SC (IRQ), FC Istiklol (TJK), FC Goa (IND)
Group E: Beijing FC (CHN), Macarthur FC (AUS), Tai Po FC (HKG), Cong An Ha Noi FC (VIE)
Group F: Gamba Osaka (JPN), Nam Dinh FC (VIE), Ratchaburi FC (THA), Eastern FC (HKG)
Group G: Bangkok United (THA), Selangor FC (MAS), Lion City Sailors FC (SGP), Persib Bandung (IDN)
Group H: FC Pohang Steelers (KOR), BG Pathum United (THA), Kaya FC-Iloilo (PHI), Tampines Rovers FC (SGP)