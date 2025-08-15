FC Goa At AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Gaurs Drawn In Group D Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, winners of the Indian Super League 2024-25 Shield, are the other Indian club in the fray, and have been placed in Group C with Sepahan SC (IR Iran), Al Hussein SC (Jordan) and Ahal FC (Turkmenistan). They will competing for the eighth time in Asia's second-tier men's club competition, which was rebranded from the AFC Cup to the AFC Champions League Two last season.