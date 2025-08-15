Mohun Bagan Super Giant drawn with Sepahan SC (IR Iran), Al Hussein SC (Jordan) and Ahal FC (Turkmenistan)
Mariners will face each club home and away in double-round robin format
Top two teams will qualify for round of 16
Indian Super League 2024-25 Shield winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been drawn in group C of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26, alongside Sepahan SC (IR Iran), Al Hussein SC (Jordan) and Ahal FC (Turkmenistan). The draw was conducted at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Independence Day (Friday, August 15, 2025).
Thirty-two teams, 16 each in the West and the East regions, have been divided into eight groups of four each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the round of 16.
This is Mohun Bagan SG's eighth appearance in Asia's second-tier men's club competition which was rebranded from the AFC Cup to the AFC Champions League Two last season. Mohun Bagan's opponents, Sepahan SC, are the Persian Gulf Pro League 2024-25 runners-up, while Al Hussein SC are the Jordanian Pro League 2024-25 champions, and Ahal FC are the runners-up of the Yokary Liga 2024.
FC Goa, winners of the Kalinga Super Cup 2025, are the other Indian club in the fray, and have been placed in Group D with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr Club (Saudi Arabia), Al Zawra'a SC (Iraq), and FC Istiklol (Tajikistan). The Gaurs qualified for the group stage after a 2-1 victory over Al Seeb Club of Oman in the preliminary stage.
The Mariners will face each club home and away in a double-round robin format. The group stage will run from September 16 to December 24. The round of 16 will take place between February 10-19, 2026. The quarter-finals and semi-finals are set for March 3-12 and April 7-15, respectively, with the Final scheduled for May 16, 2026.
AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Groups
Group A: Al Wasl FC (UAE), Esteghlal FC (IRN), Al Muharraq SC (BHR), Al Wehdat (JOR)
Group B: Al Ahli SC (QAT), PFC Andijon (UZB), FC Arkadag (TKM), Al Khaldiya SC (BHR)
Group C: Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC (IRN), Al Hussein (JOR), Mohun Bagan Super Giant (IND), Ahal FC (TKM)
Group D: Al Nassr Club (KSA), Al Zawraa SC (IRQ), FC Istiklol (TJK), FC Goa (IND)
Group E: Beijing FC (CHN), Macarthur FC (AUS), Tai Po FC (HKG), Cong An Ha Noi FC (VIE)
Group F: Gamba Osaka (JPN), Nam Dinh FC (VIE), Ratchaburi FC (THA), Eastern FC (HKG)
Group G: Bangkok United (THA), Selangor FC (MAS), Lion City Sailors FC (SGP), Persib Bandung (IDN)
Group H: FC Pohang Steelers (KOR), BG Pathum United (THA), Kaya FC-Iloilo (PHI), Tampines Rovers FC (SGP)