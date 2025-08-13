FC Goa beat Al-Seeb 2-1, returning to Asian competition after four years.
Dejan Drazic (24') and Javier Siverio (52') scored for Goa; Nasser Al-Rawahi (60') for Al-Seeb.
Goa held on to secure a spot in the AFC Champions League Two group stage; opponents to be confirmed on Friday.
FC Goa defeated Oman’s Al Seeb Club 2-1 at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday to seal their place in the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two group stage.
The match began with FC Goa taking early possession, and their control soon paid off when Dejan Drazic (24') broke the deadlock with a classy chip.
Javier Siverio (52') then doubled the lead with a powerful header. Al Seeb, the 2022 AFC Cup champions, threatened a comeback through Nasser Al-Rawahi (60'), but the Gaurs held firm to secure the win.
With the win, the Gaurs sealed their spot in the AFC Champions League Two group stage, joining Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who had already booked their place by claiming the 2024-25 Indian Super League Shield.
Al Seeb wasted no time in putting the Gaurs under pressure, forcing Pol Moreno into a vital block just two minutes in, and moments later, Zahir Al Aghbari’s close-range attempt was smothered.
The hosts gradually found their rhythm, and in the ninth minute, Drazic slipped in behind on the left, only to fire tamely at Ahmed Al Rawahi with just the goalkeeper to beat.
By the 23rd minute, Al Rawahi was already making his presence felt, breaking up play with a sliding challenge that launched a quick counter. Abdul Aziz Al Muqbali tried to curl one past Hrithik Tiwari, but the keeper reacted sharply to palm it away.
The Gaurs hit back almost instantly, Borja Herrera’s raking pass found Drazic on the left, who glided past Al Rawahi and lifted a classy chip over Ahmed Al Khamisi to open the scoring.
In the second half, Goa stayed on the front foot. Drazic bulldozed his way into the box in the 52nd minute, drawing another strong save from Al Rawahi. From the resulting corner, Herrera picked out Siverio, who rose highest to nod in their second.
Al Seeb clawed one back on the hour mark when Nasser Al Rawahi tucked in Ali Al Busaidi’s cutback, but the hosts kept their composure to book a spot in the AFC Champions League Two group stage, with their opponents to be confirmed on Friday.
With PTI Inputs