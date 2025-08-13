FC Goa Vs Al-Seeb LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Preliminary Round: Hello!
FC Goa Vs Al-Seeb LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Preliminary Round: Streaming Info
The FC Goa vs Al-Seeb Club AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 preliminary stage match will be streamed live in India on the Khel Now TV YouTube channel. The match will not be televised on any TV channel in the country.
FC Goa Vs Al-Seeb LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Preliminary Round: Preview
Manolo Marquez-managed Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa kick-start their Asian sojourn on Wednesday, when they lock horns against Oman's Al Saeeb Club in the preliminary stage of the AFC Champions League Two at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.
This will be the Gaurs' first appearance in continental football since 2021, when they became the first Indian club to play in the AFC Champions League group stage. FC Goa have qualified for this year's Preliminary Stage of the AFC Champions League Two after lifting the Kalinga Super Cup last season.
FC Goa Vs Al-Seeb LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Preliminary Round: Who Are The Opponents?
Founded in 1972 and officially registered in 2002, Oman’s Al-Seeb have emerged as a dominant force domestically and in Asia, winning four of the last six league titles, four Oman Cups, and the 2022 AFC Cup, completing a historic treble. Coached by Nikola Djurovic since June 2024, they aim for a third consecutive league title despite mixed recent form, including a Super Cup loss on penalties. They will face FC Goa for the first time, marking their debut against an Indian club.
Al Seeb Club: Ahmed Faraj (gk), Musab Mahfoodh, Ahmed Al-Khamisi, Mohammed Al Musalami (c), Al Sulaiman Al-Busaidi, Salaah Al Yahyaei, Arshad Said, Nasser Sultan, Zahir Sulaiman, Abdul Haziz Humaid Al Aqbali
The FC Goa vs Al-Seeb AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Preliminary Round match will take place at 7:30 pm IST on Wednesday, August 13, at Goa’s Fatorda Stadium.
FC Goa Vs Al-Seeb LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Preliminary Round: Kick Off
FC Goa get us underway at the Fatorda, attacking from right to left in their striking orange kits, while Al-Seeb look sharp in green. The hosts start brightly, pressing high and looking to assert control, but the Oman side quickly respond, pushing the Goan backline hard. Pol Moreno springs into action with an acrobatic clearance, another shot blocked, and Goa scramble the ball out for a corner.
After these opening flurries, Manolo Marquez’s men decide to sit a bit deeper, absorbing the pressure as Al-Seeb probe relentlessly, early signs of a tense battle already unfolding.
FC Goa Vs Al-Seeb LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Preliminary Round: 7'
Crunching tackle, no foul Iker Guarrotxena goes down under a hard challenge from behind, but the referee waves play on. For the first time, FC Goa has real possession, keeping the ball and moving it around with purpose. The Gaurs are settling into their rhythm, refusing to let Al-Seeb’s early aggression disrupt their flow.
FC Goa Vs Al-Seeb LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Preliminary Round: 12'
Solid defending keeps Gaurs in check The opening exchanges have seen both teams probing each other, with Al-Seeb enjoying more ventures into the penalty area. But FC Goa’s defense has been rock-solid so far.
A moment of sheer commitment comes from David Timor, who throws himself to the ground to block a shot, deflecting it behind for a corner. The Gaurs are standing firm, refusing to give the visitors any easy openings.
FC Goa Vs Al-Seeb LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Preliminary Round: 14'
Gaurs start pushing forward Al-Seeb had earlier earned two corners, both expertly cleared by FC Goa’s solid defensive headers. Now it’s the Gaurs’ turn: a corner whipped in from the flank meets a towering header, but it lacks the power and loops harmlessly over the crossbar.
Slowly, FC Goa are finding their footing, edging into Al-Seeb’s final third and starting to impose themselves on the game.
FC Goa Vs Al-Seeb LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Preliminary Round: 19'
Guarrotxena bursts forward, eyes on goal, but Al-Seeb’s keeper Alrawahi stretches wide to make a brilliant save, keeping the Spaniard from finding the net. The whistle goes for a foul on the keeper, giving everyone a moment to catch their breath.
Almost immediately, an Al-Seeb player goes down with a minor injury, and the physio rushes in. What a first 20 minute, end-to-end action, chances for both sides, and the tension already palpable in the stands.
FC Goa Vs Al-Seeb LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Preliminary Round: 24' GOALLL!!! FCG 1-0 ASC
What a turn in the game! Dejan Drazic collects the ball just past the halfway line, glides past a defender, and with incredible composure, lifts it over the charging Al-Seeb goalkeeper before deftly chipping it over another defender and into the net.
FC Goa strike against the run of play, and the Gaurs are suddenly in front. The stadium erupts as the home side takes the lead in style.
FC Goa Vs Al-Seeb LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Preliminary Round: 29' FCG 1-0 ASC
Aakash Sangwan is caught flat-footed as an Al-Seeb winger slips past him and charges into the FC Goa box. The visitors appeal for a handball penalty, but the referee waves it off, flagging offside instead. The Gaurs escape unscathed, though that defensive lapse has the fans gripping their seats.
FC Goa Vs Al-Seeb LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Preliminary Round: 33' FCG 1-0 ASC
At the 33rd minute, Drazic shows his work ethic, tracking back to win a free-kick deep in FC Goa’s half. The Gaurs have retreated a bit, allowing Al-Seeb to enjoy more possession, but for now, FC Goa look settled, keeping their shape and ready to spring forward when the chance arises.
FC Goa Vs Al-Seeb LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Preliminary Round: 39' FCG 1-0 ASC
Al-Seeb are probing FC Goa’s defense with slick, well-drilled moves, showing growing dominance in attack. Zahir cuts in from the left, nutmegging a defender and laying the ball off, but David stretches to intercept, keeping the Gaurs’ lead safe.
FC Goa Vs Al-Seeb LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Preliminary Round: 44' FCG 1-0 ASC
As the first half nears its end, drama flares at the 43rd minute. Drazic seems to handle the ball, and the referee initially points to the spot, but after consulting the linesman, the decision is overturned to a free-kick outside the box.
The Al-Seeb coach is furious, arguing with the officials, while replays suggest Drazic might have been inside the area. Three minutes of added time have been announced.
FC Goa Vs Al-Seeb LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Preliminary Round: Half-Time | FCG 1-0 ASC
That wraps up a pulsating first half at the Fatorda. Dejan Drazic’s exquisite chipped goal is the only difference on the scoreboard, but it hasn’t been without controversy, he was nearly penalized for a handball that could have handed Al-Seeb a spot-kick just before the break.
FC Goa have made the most of their limited opportunities, converting one clear chance into a lead, while Al-Seeb will feel hard done by, having a potential penalty turned down late in the half. The Gaurs head into the break narrowly ahead, but the visitors remain dangerous and will be looking to seize the initiative in the second half.
FC Goa Vs Al-Seeb LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Preliminary Round: Second Half Underway
And we’re off for the second half! FC Goa switch to attacking from left to right, holding a narrow one-goal lead as the teams resume battle.
FC Goa Vs Al-Seeb LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Preliminary Round: 52' GOALLL!!! FCG 2-0 ASC
The Fatorda erupts as Javier Siverio doubles FC Goa’s lead! From a cleverly worked short corner, Borja Herrera whips in a looping cross from the right. The Al-Seeb goalkeeper charges out but completely misses it, and Siverio rises highest to meet the ball, powering his header into the net. The Gaurs are in dreamland now, two goals to the good and riding a wave of confidence.
FC Goa Vs Al-Seeb LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Preliminary Round: 58' FCG 2-0 ASC
Al-Seeb are feeling the heat now. A defensive lapse gifts FC Goa a sight of goal, but the shot is gathered by the keeper. The momentum is firmly with the Gaurs, and the Fatorda crowd is alive and roaring, every cheer pushing the home side forward.
FC Goa Vs Al-Seeb LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Preliminary Round: 60' GOALL!!! FCG 2-1 ASC
The Fatorda falls silent as Al-Seeb pull one back. A lapse in marking from Sangwan proves costly, allowing Alrawahi to slip free. Albusaidi delivers a sharp cross, and Alrawahi stretches to toe-poke it past the keeper and into the net. The visitors are back in the contest, and the tension in the stands is palpable.
FC Goa Vs Al-Seeb LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Preliminary Round: 64' FCG 2-1 ASC
Tempers flare as Al Khamisi goes into the referee’s book, becoming the second Al-Seeb defender to be shown a yellow card tonight. The visitors now have both centre-backs walking a tightrope, and FC Goa will be eager to exploit that as the game heats up.
FC Goa Vs Al-Seeb LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Preliminary Round: 70' FCG 2-1 ASC
FC Goa are leaning on counter-attacks now, breaking quickly down the left and swinging in a series of dangerous crosses. The final touch is missing, but the chances keep coming, keeping Al-Seeb’s defense on alert.
FC Goa Vs Al-Seeb LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Preliminary Round: 76' FCG 2-1 ASC
Concern for FC Goa as Akash Sangwan goes down and the stretcher is called on, his night may be over. Meanwhile, Al-Seeb continue to threaten down the left, whipping in crosses that grow more dangerous with each attack. They win a corner, but the Gaurs stand firm and clear their lines.
FC Goa Vs Al-Seeb LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Preliminary Round: 80' FCG 2-1 ASC
Siverio has the golden chance to finish it off for FC Goa. Borja spots his run and delicately chips the ball over the defense, finding his compatriot in space. Siverio brings it down beautifully, spins to face goal, and tries to slip it past the onrushing keeper, but the shot rolls agonisingly wide, and a collective groan echoes around the Fatorda.
FC Goa Vs Al-Seeb LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Preliminary Round: 87' FCG 2-1 ASC
It’s end-to-end now with spaces opening up and players cramping. Manolo Marquez responds by bringing on Brison Fernandes and Sahil Tavora for Udanta Singh and the injured Akash Sangwan.
FC Goa Vs Al-Seeb LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Preliminary Round: 90+4’ FCG 2-1 ASC
The Fatorda rises as local boy Brison Fernandes drives forward with purpose, cutting through the midfield before unleashing a shot. The crowd holds its breath, but the strike lifts over the crossbar. A lively first involvement from the substitute, and the fans appreciate the intent.
Full Time | FC Goa 2-1 Al-Seeb
And that’s the final whistle. The Fatorda erupts as FC Goa edge past Al-Seeb 2-1 and book their spot in the AFC Champions League Two group stage. Dejan Drazic lit it up with a sublime chip, Javier Siverio powered home a towering header, and though the visitors clawed one back to keep hearts racing, the Gaurs refused to buckle.
It was tense, it was gritty, and it was everything knockout football should be. When the whistle blew, the noise was deafening, FC Goa are on their way to Asia.
