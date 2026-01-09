Noakhali Express Vs Rangpur Riders Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Noakhali Express face Rangpur Riders in BPL 2025–26 Match 20 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Toss update: Rangpur Riders win the toss, opt to field
Check live streaming and other details below
Noakhali Express and Rangpur Riders meet in Match 20 of the Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today, with the Riders firm favourites after a contrasting run in the tournament.
Noakhali sit at the bottom of the points table with five losses from five matches, struggling to find consistency with the bat and still seeking their first win of the season.
In contrast, Rangpur Riders have been strong all campaign, sitting near the top with four wins from five outings and a convincing five-wicket victory over Chattogram Royals in their last game, boosting confidence further.
Noakhali Express Vs Rangpur Riders, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update
Rangpur Riders have won the toss and have opted to field.
Noakhali Express Vs Rangpur Riders, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Playing XIs
Noakhali Express: Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Soumya Sarkar, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), Mohammad Nabi, Haider Ali(c), Jaker Ali, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Zahir Khan, Hasan Mahmud, Bilal Sami
Rangpur Riders: Litton Das, Dawid Malan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nurul Hasan(w/c), Khushdil Shah, Mustafizur Rahman, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Nahid Rana
Noakhali Express Vs Rangpur Riders, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming
Fans must be wondering where to watch BPL matches live. The Noakhali Express Vs Rangpur Riders, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 match will be live streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcasts of the game in the country.