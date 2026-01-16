Chattogram Royals Vs Noakhali Express Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about Bangladesh Prmier League match between Chattogram Royals & Noakhali Express: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Premier League
The Bangladesh Premier League trophy. Photo: X/BCB
  • Chattogram Royals are up against Noakhali Express in BPL 2025-26 match

  • Royals have opted to bowl

  • Express have won just two games so far this season

The Chattogram Royals and Noakhali Express, Bangladesh Premier League (2025-26) rescheduled match, is being played out today, January 16, Friday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. At the toss, Chattogram Royals won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The match, which was supposed to be played on Thursday, Jan 15, was halted after the players and coaches came together to boycott it following BCB director Najmul Islam's harsh comments on the country's cricketers.

Najmul openly called out the players for receiving plenty of money but not being able to perform well at the international stage. He also asked the Bangladeshi cricketers to return the fees of every match they have lost.

"We are spending so much money on them, they are not being able to do anything in different places. Have we got any international awards? What have we done at any level? Let us now ask them for the money back after every time they couldn't play. Give us back. Why should there even be a question of compensating the players?" - Najmul Islam had said.

Chattogram Royals vs Noakhali Express, Bangladesh Premier League: Toss Update

Chattogram Royals have won the toss and have opted to field

Chattogram Royals vs Noakhali Express, Bangladesh Premier League: Playing XIs

Noakhali Express (Playing XI): Hassan Eisakhil, Soumya Sarkar, Munim Shahriar, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Sabbir Hossain, Haider Ali(c), Jaker Ali(w), Hasan Mahmud, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Ihsanullah, Zahir Khan.

Chattogram Royals (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Haris(w), Mahfijul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Hasan Nawaz, Mahedi Hasan(c), Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mukidul Islam

Chattogram Royals vs Noakhali Express, Bangladesh Premier League: Live Streaming Info

This match can be live streamed on the Fancode app/website.

