Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Marina Machans Eye First Win At Defending Champions’ Den

Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the round 2 at the Salt Lake Stadium on February 23, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2026
Chennaiyin FC will be up against Mohun Bagan in round 2 of the Indian Super League 2026 at the Salt Lake Stadium on February 23, 2026. X/Chennaiyin FC
Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the round 2 between Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on February 23, 2026. Under the new coach, Sergio Lobera, Mohun Bagan registered a handsome victory by 2-0 over Kerala Blasters in their first game, and they will be hoping to repeat the performance against Chennaiyin FC as well. With this year's ISL being played in a curtailed single round-robin, every match carries additional value, making this home fixture crucial for the hosts. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC, who'll be playing their consecutive away fixture, will be eyeing their first win of the season, after encountering a 1-0 loss against Mumbai City in their first match.
LIVE UPDATES

Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2026: Greetings!

Hello footballs fans! Forget Monday Blues as we are here with the live coverage of the round of ISL 2026 between Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on February 23, 2026.

