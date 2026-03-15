Barcelona Vs Sevilla Preview, La Liga: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2025-26: Know all about the BAR vs SEV match, including preview, prediction, lineups, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Barcelona vs Sevilla preview La Liga 2025-26 prediction lineup live streaming head-to-head
A general view of the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on Nov. 7, 2025. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Barcelona face Sevilla in La Liga 2025-26 at Camp Nou on Sunday

  • Barcelona seek fourth consecutive league win; Sevilla unbeaten in five league games

  • Find out when and where to watch the Barcelona vs Sevilla match live on TV and online

Barcelona will look to clinch their fourth straight win in La Liga 2025-26 when they host Sevilla in a Matchday 28 fixture at Camp Nou on Sunday. The Blaugrana were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, but will look for a positive result in the Spanish top flight.

The Blaugrana are going through a period of upheaval, with the presidential elections taking place on Sunday, when the club members – socios – will vote for the next president. However, the home side can increase their lead at the top of La Liga to four points with a win tonight.

Sevilla, on the other hand, remain in 14th place, just five points clear of the relegation zone. Los Nervionenses have stitched together a five-match unbeaten run in the league to ease some nerves, but have won just twice in the last 12 games.

However, one of Sevilla’s best performances this season – and Barcelona’s worst – came in the 4-1 win in the reverse fixture in October. The visitors will look to that performance and hope for a repeat of the same tonight.

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Head-To-Head Record

Barcelona and Sevilla have faced each other on 202 occasions across all competitions. Barcelona have won 117 of those games, compared to just 46 wins for Sevilla. 39 matches ended as draws.

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Barcelona vs Sevilla: Team News

Having played a UEFA Champions League match in midweek and the second leg to come, Barcelona will likely opt for a heavily rotated side against Sevilla.

Lamine Yamal, who was absent from training on Thursday with a reported fitness issue, returned the next day and is likely to start for the Blaugrana. Eric Garcia, who did not play against Newcastle United, will also likely be in the team.

However, the home side still has a long injury list, with Jules Kounde (hamstring injury), Frenkie de Jong (thigh injury), Alejandro Balde (hamstring injury), and Andreas Christensen (cruciate ligament injury) all long-term absentees.

Sevilla, meanwhile, will be without Kike Salas (calf injury), Marcao (broken foot), and Peque Fernandez (ankle injury). There are also doubts about the fitness of Ruben Vargas and Neal Maupay, with the former playing just once in the last five months due to a hamstring issue.

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Predicted Lineups

Barcelona: Joan Garcia; Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Gerard Martin; Marc Casado, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Marcus Rashford; Ferran Torres.

Sevilla: Odysseas Vlachodimos; Cesar Azpilicueta, Tanguy Nianzou, Nemanja Gudelj, Gabriel Suazo; Juanlu Sanchez, Lucien Agoume, Batista Mendy, Djibril Sow; Akor Adams, Isaac Romero.

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Prediction

While Hansi Flick will no doubt want to get some cushion over Real Madrid in La Liga, he will be focused on winning the second leg against Newcastle, with the aggregate score reading 1-1.

As a result, he will likely field a weakened side, which will be up against a visiting team that has been defensively resolute of late. So, Sunday’s game will likely be a low-scoring win for Barcelona.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-0 Sevilla

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2025-26 match being played?

A

The Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 8:45 PM IST.

Q

Where to watch the Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2025-26 match live online?

A

The Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2025-26 match live on TV?

A

The Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2025-26 match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.

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