Barcelona Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico: Will Kylian Mbappe Play?

Barcelona Vs Real Madrid Live Football Score, La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico: Check the real-time updates of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico match of La Liga 2025-26 at the Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Barcelona Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico Updates Highlights Camp Nou
Barcelona's Ferran Torres, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Barcelona in Pamplona, Spain. AP Photo
Barcelona Vs Real Madrid Live Score Updates, La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico: Hello and welcome to the Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico at the Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain on May 11, Monday. Barcelona enter the Camp Nou on the verge of history, leading Real Madrid by 11 points with only four matches remaining. A victory or even a draw for the Blaugrana would mathematically secure back-to-back La Liga titles, allowing them to celebrate the crown directly in front of their fiercest rivals. However, the occasion is somber for the home side following the passing of head coach Hansi Flick’s father. Barcelona will wear black armbands and observe a minute’s silence, adding a layer of poignant resolve to their title pursuit. Conversely, Real Madrid arrives in Catalonia amidst significant internal turmoil. Already reeling from training ground altercations and disciplinary fines, the visitors will be without league-leading scorer Kylian Mbappé, who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. With rumors of a return for José Mourinho looming over coach Álvaro Arbeloa, Madrid is playing for pride, desperate to prevent a humiliating trophy celebration on their rival's turf. Follow play-by-play updates of the BAR vs RMA El Clasico with us.
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Barcelona Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga: Kylian Mbappe's Fitness Update

Real Madrid will officially be without Kylian Mbappé for today’s El Clásico at the Camp Nou. Despite training with his teammates as recently as Friday, the French forward was a notable omission from the 21-man squad released by Álvaro Arbeloa.

Mbappé is struggling with a left hamstring strain (specifically involving the semitendinosus muscle) sustained during a draw against Real Betis on April 24.

Although images from Saturday’s training session showed him participating in drills, he reportedly "did not feel good" during the final session. The club has opted for caution to ensure he is fully fit for France’s upcoming 2026 World Cup campaign in June.

This is his second consecutive missed match. While he is the league's top scorer with 24 goals, Madrid has actually won their last six matches without him in the lineup.

Barcelona Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga: Match Details

Fixture: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

Competition: La Liga (Round 35)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Kickoff: Sunday

Stakes: A victory or draw for Barcelona officially secures their second consecutive La Liga title.

Barcelona Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga: Hey There!

Good evening, football lovers. We are building up to the start of the La Liga matchday 35 fixture between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Watch this space for pre-match news and live updates.

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