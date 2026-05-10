Barcelona Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico: Will Kylian Mbappe Play?

Barcelona Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga: Kylian Mbappe's Fitness Update
Real Madrid will officially be without Kylian Mbappé for today’s El Clásico at the Camp Nou. Despite training with his teammates as recently as Friday, the French forward was a notable omission from the 21-man squad released by Álvaro Arbeloa.
Mbappé is struggling with a left hamstring strain (specifically involving the semitendinosus muscle) sustained during a draw against Real Betis on April 24.
Although images from Saturday’s training session showed him participating in drills, he reportedly "did not feel good" during the final session. The club has opted for caution to ensure he is fully fit for France’s upcoming 2026 World Cup campaign in June.
This is his second consecutive missed match. While he is the league's top scorer with 24 goals, Madrid has actually won their last six matches without him in the lineup.
Barcelona Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga: Match Details
Fixture: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid
Competition: La Liga (Round 35)
Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona
Kickoff: Sunday
Stakes: A victory or draw for Barcelona officially secures their second consecutive La Liga title.
Barcelona Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga: Hey There!
Good evening, football lovers. We are building up to the start of the La Liga matchday 35 fixture between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Watch this space for pre-match news and live updates.