Iran 0-0 Gambia Live Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Slow Start To The Game

Iran and Gambia face each other in an international friendly match at the Mardan Stadyumu in Antalya, Turkey. File Photo

Iran Vs Gambia Live Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the international friendly between the Iran national football team and the Gambia national football team on Friday, May 29, at Mardan Stadyumu in Antalya. Ahead of their controversial appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Iran begin their preparations with a training camp in Turkey after shifting their base from Arizona to Tijuana amid political tensions with the United States. Managed by Amir Ghalenoei, Team Melli will look to build momentum before facing Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand in Group G. Gambia, meanwhile, arrive after a defeat to Senegal in March and will hope to test the higher-ranked Iranians in what will be the first-ever senior international meeting between the two sides.

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29 May 2026, 09:17:30 pm IST Iran Vs Gambia Live Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: 10' |IRN 0-0 GAM | It has been a measured start to this international friendly. Iran is dictating the tempo, maintaining a firm grip on possession and looking to probe the flanks to find openings. Their focus appears to be on establishing rhythm and confidence as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup. Conversely, Gambia is maintaining a very disciplined, low-block defensive structure. They are showing plenty of grit in their own half, focused on keeping their defensive lines compact and denying Iran any high-quality chances in the final third. They seem content to let Iran hold the ball for now, choosing to wait for specific moments to launch a counter-attack. Both sides are clearly in a feeling-out phase, testing each other’s defensive reactions without committing too many players forward too early. It remains a tactical stalemate, with Iran controlling the territory but finding the Gambian wall difficult to bypass in these opening exchanges.

29 May 2026, 09:08:50 pm IST Iran Vs Gambia Live Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Kick-Off The whistle has sounded at the Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey, officially kicking off this high-stakes international friendly. As both nations fine-tune their squads ahead of their respective upcoming challenges, the atmosphere on the pitch is electric.

29 May 2026, 08:52:31 pm IST Iran Vs Gambia Live Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Gambia's Starting XI Tijan Sonha, Baboucarr Gaye, Yaya Bojang, Omar Colley, Sainey Sanyang, Mouhamadou Drammeh, Ebou Adams, Mahmudu Bajo, Adama Sidibeh, Ebrima Colley, Salieu Drammeh

29 May 2026, 08:51:18 pm IST Iran Vs Gambia Live Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Iran's Starting XI Alireza Beiranvand, Aria Yousefi, Ali Nemati, Saeid Ezatolahi, Hossein Kanaani, Mohammad Mohebi, Ehsan Haji Safi, Amirmohammad Razaghinia, Kasra Taheri, Mehdi Taremi, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh

29 May 2026, 08:33:21 pm IST Iran Vs Gambia Live Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: How Did IRN In FIFA World Cup Qualifier? Iran’s qualification campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was a masterclass in consistency and dominance, cementing their status as a powerhouse in Asian football. Under the leadership of manager Amir Ghalenoei, who returned to the helm in March 2023, the team demonstrated remarkable tactical discipline and defensive solidity throughout the AFC preliminaries. They successfully navigated a rigorous 16-match qualification cycle, suffering only a single defeat in their quest to reach their seventh World Cup finals—and their fourth in consecutive cycles. The team’s path to the tournament was characterized by an efficient, professional approach. After entering in the second round of the AFC preliminaries, Iran quickly established their dominance, comfortably handling opponents such as Turkmenistan and Hong Kong. While they faced competitive resistance in their home-and-away matchups against Uzbekistan, they remained undefeated in those critical encounters. The defining moment of their journey arrived on March 25, 2025, at the iconic Azadi Stadium. Facing Uzbekistan with a chance to secure their spot, Iran overcame a deficit twice, with talisman Mehdi Taremi delivering a heroic brace to earn a 2-2 draw. This result was all they needed to mathematically clinch their place in the 2026 finals. With a core of experienced veterans and emerging talents, Iran heads to the 2026 World Cup having proven their ability to control their own destiny in high-pressure qualification scenarios.

29 May 2026, 08:10:07 pm IST Iran Vs Gambia Live Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Iran's Decision The Iran national football team is preparing for its seventh appearance in the FIFA World Cup. Participation in the 2026 tournament has been a subject of significant international attention due to the geopolitical climate, but FIFA has confirmed that Iran will compete as scheduled. A major development in Iran's preparation for the 2026 World Cup is the relocation of its training base. Originally planned for Tucson, Arizona, the team's base has been moved to Tijuana, Mexico. he move was requested by the Iranian Football Federation to mitigate logistical challenges, specifically regarding U.S. visa processing and security concerns, and to streamline travel logistics between the base and their match venues. FIFA approved this change, allowing the team to be based in Mexico while traveling to the United States for their scheduled group-stage matches. The team is currently in an intensive preparation phase. An initial 30-man preliminary squad was announced in mid-May by head coach Amir Ghalenoei. The team traveled to Türkiye in late May for a pre-tournament friendly against Gambia before heading to their base in Tijuana.