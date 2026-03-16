France Vs England, Rugby Six Nations 2026: Les Bleus Retain Title With Dramatic Two-Point Victory

Antoine Dupont of France holds the trophy aloft after clinching the title after winning the Six Nations rugby union match between France and England in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

1/10 Antoine Dupont of France holds the trophy aloft after clinching the title after winning the Six Nations rugby union match between France and England in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler





2/10 Emmanuel Meafou of France celebrates with fans after winning the Six Nations rugby union match between France and England in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Saturday, March 14, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Michel Euler





3/10 Thomas Ramos of France kicks the winning penalty during the Six Nations rugby union match between France and England in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler





4/10 Louis Bielle‑Biarrey of France celebrates after Thomas Ramos kicked the winning penalty during the Six Nations rugby union match between France and England in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler





5/10 Louis Bielle‑Biarrey of France scores a try during the Six Nations rugby union match between France and England in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler





6/10 Players clash during the Six Nations rugby union match between France and England in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler





7/10 England's Ben Earl tackles Matthieu Jalibert of France during the Six Nations rugby union match between France and England in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler





8/10 Thibaud Flament of France wins a line out during the Six Nations rugby union match between France and England in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler





9/10 England's Ollie Chessum celebrates after scoring a try during the Six Nations rugby union match between France and England in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler





10/10 England's Cadan Murley is tackled during the Six Nations rugby union match between France and England in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler





