France Vs England, Rugby Six Nations 2026: Les Bleus Retain Title With Dramatic Two-Point Victory
France retained their title with a dramatic 48-46 victory over England at the Stade de France. In a match featuring 13 tries, the lead swapped hands repeatedly until the final seconds. England appeared to have snatched the trophy for Ireland after a late Tommy Freeman try put them ahead by one point. However, with the clock in the red, Thomas Ramos stepped up to slot a 43-meter penalty, sparking wild French celebrations. Louis Bielle-Biarrey was the star, scoring a remarkable four tries. Despite seven tries and a resurgent performance, England finished fifth in their toughest campaign to date. England’s dismal performance marks their most unsuccessful Six Nations campaign in history, concluding with a lone victory in five outings. Catch some of the best pictures from the match below.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE