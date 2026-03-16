France Vs England, Rugby Six Nations 2026: Les Bleus Retain Title With Dramatic Two-Point Victory

France retained their title with a dramatic 48-46 victory over England at the Stade de France. In a match featuring 13 tries, the lead swapped hands repeatedly until the final seconds. England appeared to have snatched the trophy for Ireland after a late Tommy Freeman try put them ahead by one point. However, with the clock in the red, Thomas Ramos stepped up to slot a 43-meter penalty, sparking wild French celebrations. Louis Bielle-Biarrey was the star, scoring a remarkable four tries. Despite seven tries and a resurgent performance, England finished fifth in their toughest campaign to date. England’s dismal performance marks their most unsuccessful Six Nations campaign in history, concluding with a lone victory in five outings. Catch some of the best pictures from the match below.

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France England Six Nations Rugby
Antoine Dupont of France holds the trophy aloft after clinching the title after winning the Six Nations rugby union match between France and England in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
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England France Six Nations Rugby
Antoine Dupont of France holds the trophy aloft after clinching the title after winning the Six Nations rugby union match between France and England in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
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England France Six Nations Rugby Emmanuel Meafou
Emmanuel Meafou of France celebrates with fans after winning the Six Nations rugby union match between France and England in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Saturday, March 14, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
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Six Nations Rugby Union Match: France vs England
Thomas Ramos of France kicks the winning penalty during the Six Nations rugby union match between France and England in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
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Six Nations Rugby Union Match: France vs England Louis Bielle‑Biarrey
Louis Bielle‑Biarrey of France celebrates after Thomas Ramos kicked the winning penalty during the Six Nations rugby union match between France and England in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
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Six Nations Rugby Union Match: France vs England
Louis Bielle‑Biarrey of France scores a try during the Six Nations rugby union match between France and England in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
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Rugby Six Nations 2026: France vs England
Players clash during the Six Nations rugby union match between France and England in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
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Rugby Six Nations 2026: France vs England
England's Ben Earl tackles Matthieu Jalibert of France during the Six Nations rugby union match between France and England in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
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Six Nations Rugby: France vs England
Thibaud Flament of France wins a line out during the Six Nations rugby union match between France and England in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
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Six Nations Rugby: France vs England
England's Ollie Chessum celebrates after scoring a try during the Six Nations rugby union match between France and England in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
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France England Six Nations Rugby
England's Cadan Murley is tackled during the Six Nations rugby union match between France and England in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
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