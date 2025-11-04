Cristiano Ronaldo Doubtful For Al-Nassr’s AFC Champions League Match Vs FC Goa

FC Goa prepare for a crucial AFC Champions League Group D encounter against Al Nassr in Riyadh, aiming to continue their strong domestic form against the Saudi heavyweights led by international stars

Cristiano Ronaldo Doubtful For Al-Nassr’s AFC Champions League Match Vs FC Goa
Cristiano Ronaldo (right) trains ahead of Al-Nassr's face-off with Damac in the Saudi Pro League. Photo: X/AlNassr FC
Al-Nassr take on FC Goa in a AFC Champions League match in Riyadh on November 5

Al Nassr yet to confirm Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability

Al-Nassr suffered elimination from the King's Cup following a defeat to Al Ittihad

Indian club FC Goa will have their task cut out as they look to carry their domestic form into the international arena when they face Saudi giants Al Nassr in a vital AFC Champions League Two Group D fixture in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Group D toppers Al Nassr, however, are yet to confirm the availability of their marquee player Cristiano Ronaldo for the game, having won the first leg in Goa 2-1 last month without the Portuguese superstar, who was "rested" by the team management.

Football fans in India were left disappointed after Ronaldo decided not to travel with Al Nassr for their game in FC Goa on October 22 thanks to a clause that allows him to opt out of away matches at his discretion.

Ronaldo has not featured in any of the three matches Al Nassr have played so far in the group stage of the AFC Champions League Two, including the home match against FC Istiklol of Tajikistan on September 17.

The Portuguese superstar has, however, been playing and scoring for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. On Saturday, he scored a brace, including a penalty goal, against Al Fayha in a 2-1 win for his side.

The Gaurs, meanwhile, enter this contest brimming with confidence after a strong run in the Super Cup 2025, where they have won two of their last three games.

A convincing 2–0 victory over Jamshedpur FC followed by a dominant 3–0 win against Inter Kashi have not only propelled them into the Super Cup semi-finals but also underscored the team's sharpness and cohesion across all competitions.

For Manolo Marquez's side, this fixture marks a crucial opportunity to carry that domestic momentum onto the continental stage.

While results in the AFC Champions League Two have not yet reflected their performances, FC Goa have shown promising glimpses in every group game, creating chances, competing bravely, and growing in confidence despite narrowly missing out on points.

They will draw inspiration from their previous meeting with Al Nassr, where they made history by scoring India's first-ever goal in the AFC Champions League Two group stage. With belief and rhythm returning, the Gaurs now aim to turn those performances into tangible results against one of Asia's most star-studded teams.

Their opponents, Al Nassr, come into the match looking to respond after a turbulent week in domestic football.

The Saudi giants suffered elimination from the King's Cup following a defeat to Al Ittihad, before narrowly edging past Al Fayha with a late injury-time penalty in their most recent league outing.

Despite the mixed form, the Riyadh-based league leaders remain a formidable opponent, boasting immense quality and depth across the pitch.

Under the lights at the Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, FC Goa will look to blend discipline with ambition, seeking a result that could reignite their campaign and mark a significant moment in their continental journey.

With confidence high and rhythm restored after a busy domestic schedule, the Gaurs enter this contest ready to test themselves once again against one of Asia's most high-profile sides.

Speaking ahead of the match, head coach Manolo Marquez said: "It's an honour for us to play these kinds of games, not only for the players, but for all FC Goa fans and for Indian football as a whole.

"These are moments everyone will remember for a long time. But we're not here just to admire the stadium or the occasion; we're here to compete in the best possible way against a big team like Al Nassr.

"We've earned this opportunity through a lot of hard work, last season and in the early part of this one."

