Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Decisive Kolkata Derby With Semi-Final Spot At Stake

Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal LIVE Score: Live Streaming Info
The Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. The match will also be telecast on the Star Sports Khel channel in India.
Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal LIVE Score: EBFC Starting XI
Starting XI: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (gk), Anwar Ali, Kevin Sibille, Miguel Ferreira, Mohamad Rakip, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Hamid Ahadad, Saul Crespo, Jay Gupta, Bipin Singh, Mohamad Basim Rashid
Bench: Debjit Majumder (gk), Lalchungnunga, Hiroshi Ibusuki, Edmund Lalrindika, Nandha Kumar, David Lalhlansanga, Martand Raina, Souvik Chakrabarti, Jeakson Singh, PV Vishnu
Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal LIVE Score: MBSG Starting XI
Starting XI: Vishal Kaith (gk), Tom Aldred, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Subhasish Bose (c), Sahal Abdul Samad, Alberto Rodriguez, Jamie Maclaren, Apuia, Mehtab Singh
Bench: Syed Zahid (gk), Dimitrios Petratos, Robson Azevedo da Silva, Kiyan Nassiri, Deepak Tangra, Abhishek Singh Thekcham, Dippendu Biswas, Jason Cummings, Asish Rai, Suhail Ahmad Bhat
Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal LIVE Score: Other Match Update
The 4:30 kick-off between Dempo SC and Chenaniyin FC has ended in a 1-1 draw, which means that only Mohun Bagan and East Bengal remain in the semi-final qualification race.
A recap: the winner of tonight's match goes through to the semi-finals. In case of a draw, East Bengal will qualify.
Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal LIVE Score: Head-To-Head
Matches Played: 406
MBSG Wins: 134
EBFC Wins: 144
Draws: 128
Last Five Results:
East Bengal 1-1 Mohun Bagan (1-2 PEN) (IFA Shield, 2025)
Mohun Bagan 1-2 East Bengal (Durand Cup, 2025)
Mohun Bagan 1-0 East Bengal (ISL, 2025)
East Bengal 0-2 Mohun Bagan (ISL, 2024)
Mohun Bagan 1-2 East Bengal (CFL, 2024)
Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal LIVE Score: Qualification Scenario
The team that wins the Kolkata Derby will march straight into the semi-finals but in case of a draw, East Bengal will advance provided Dempo don't win their match against Chennaiyin FC by five or more goals.
However, if Dempo win exactly 4-0, it will all come down to a draw of lots between the Golden Eagles and the Red and Gold Brigade, provided the derby ends goalless.
If Dempo win by a four-goal margin despite having conceded against Chennaiyin, and the derby ends goalless, then the Goan club will qualify. In essence, East Bengal hold the upper hand, but Mohun Bagan's fate is still in their own hands — win, and they are through.
Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) vs East Bengal FC (EBFC), Group A, Matchday 3
Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru (PJN) Stadium, Fatorda, Goa
Date: Friday, October 31, 2025
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Live Streaming: JioHotstar
Live Telecast: Star Sports Khel
Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal LIVE Score: Welcome!
Warm greetings to all the football fans tuning in to the start of our live blog for India’s biggest club rivalry – the Kolkata Derby! It’s Mohun Bagan versus East Bengal, and one of these Kolkata giants has an opportunity to book its place in the Super Cup 2025 semi-final. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are revealed.