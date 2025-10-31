Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Decisive Kolkata Derby With Semi-Final Spot At Stake

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Follow live play-by-play updates from the Group A fixture at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on October 31, 2025

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Live Score AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group A Matchday 3
East Bengal's Saul Crespo and Mohun Bagan's Apuia battle for the ball during the IFA Shield 2025 fixture on October 18, 2025. | Photo: Instagram/eastbengalfootballclub
Welcome to the live coverage of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group A Matchday 3 fixture between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Friday, October 31, 2025. The winner of this Kolkata Derby will progress to the Super Cup semi-finals, adding more weight to India’s most storied club rivalry. Both sides have sealed a draw and a win so far, but East Bengal have an advantage on goal difference. Follow the live scores and updates from the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal LIVE Score: Live Streaming Info

The Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. The match will also be telecast on the Star Sports Khel channel in India.

Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal LIVE Score: EBFC Starting XI

Starting XI: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (gk), Anwar Ali, Kevin Sibille, Miguel Ferreira, Mohamad Rakip, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Hamid Ahadad, Saul Crespo, Jay Gupta, Bipin Singh, Mohamad Basim Rashid

Bench: Debjit Majumder (gk), Lalchungnunga, Hiroshi Ibusuki, Edmund Lalrindika, Nandha Kumar, David Lalhlansanga, Martand Raina, Souvik Chakrabarti, Jeakson Singh, PV Vishnu

Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal LIVE Score: MBSG Starting XI

Starting XI: Vishal Kaith (gk), Tom Aldred, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Subhasish Bose (c), Sahal Abdul Samad, Alberto Rodriguez, Jamie Maclaren, Apuia, Mehtab Singh

Bench: Syed Zahid (gk), Dimitrios Petratos, Robson Azevedo da Silva, Kiyan Nassiri, Deepak Tangra, Abhishek Singh Thekcham, Dippendu Biswas, Jason Cummings, Asish Rai, Suhail Ahmad Bhat

Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal LIVE Score: Other Match Update

The 4:30 kick-off between Dempo SC and Chenaniyin FC has ended in a 1-1 draw, which means that only Mohun Bagan and East Bengal remain in the semi-final qualification race.

A recap: the winner of tonight's match goes through to the semi-finals. In case of a draw, East Bengal will qualify.

Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal LIVE Score: Head-To-Head

  • Matches Played: 406

  • MBSG Wins: 134

  • EBFC Wins: 144

  • Draws: 128

Last Five Results:

  • East Bengal 1-1 Mohun Bagan (1-2 PEN) (IFA Shield, 2025)

  • Mohun Bagan 1-2 East Bengal (Durand Cup, 2025)

  • Mohun Bagan 1-0 East Bengal (ISL, 2025)

  • East Bengal 0-2 Mohun Bagan (ISL, 2024)

  • Mohun Bagan 1-2 East Bengal (CFL, 2024)

Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal LIVE Score: Qualification Scenario

The team that wins the Kolkata Derby will march straight into the semi-finals but in case of a draw, East Bengal will advance provided Dempo don't win their match against Chennaiyin FC by five or more goals.

However, if Dempo win exactly 4-0, it will all come down to a draw of lots between the Golden Eagles and the Red and Gold Brigade, provided the derby ends goalless.

If Dempo win by a four-goal margin despite having conceded against Chennaiyin, and the derby ends goalless, then the Goan club will qualify. In essence, East Bengal hold the upper hand, but Mohun Bagan's fate is still in their own hands — win, and they are through.

Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) vs East Bengal FC (EBFC), Group A, Matchday 3

  • Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru (PJN) Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

  • Date: Friday, October 31, 2025

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: JioHotstar

  • Live Telecast: Star Sports Khel

Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal LIVE Score: Welcome!

Warm greetings to all the football fans tuning in to the start of our live blog for India’s biggest club rivalry – the Kolkata Derby! It’s Mohun Bagan versus East Bengal, and one of these Kolkata giants has an opportunity to book its place in the Super Cup 2025 semi-final. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are revealed.

Published At:
