Dempo SC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Unbeaten Eagles Face Marina Machans Test

Dempo SC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Group A fixture at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on October 31, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Dempo SC vs Chennaiyin FC live score AIFF Super Cup 2025 group A Matchday 3
Chennaiyin FC's Lalrinliana Hnamte in action during the AIFF Super Cup 2025 match against East Bengal on October 28, 2025. | Photo: X/ChennaiyinFC
Welcome to the live coverage of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group A matchday 3 fixture between Dempo SC and Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Friday, October 31, 2025. Dempo have been a surprise package, securing hard-fought draws against the Kolkata giants – East Bengal and Mohun Bagan SG. They will look to maintain their unbeaten record. Facing them are Chennaiyin, who have lost both of their opening matches. Follow the live scores and updates from the Dempo SC vs Chennaiyin FC match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Dempo SC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score: Qualification Scenario

Are Dempo SC still in the race for semi-final qualification? Yes… but barely. Firstly, Dempo need to win their match five a four-goal margin or more. If they do, they will have to hope that the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal match later tonight ends goalless.

Consider the Kolkata Derby ends nil-nil, and Dempo win 4-0, it will come down to a draw of lots between them, East Bengal, and Mohun Bagan as to who qualifies. If Dempo win by more goals, they will go through.

Dempo SC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Dempo SC vs Chennaiyin FC, Group A Matchday 3

  • Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

  • Date: Friday, October 31, 2025

  • Time: 4:30 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: Indian Football YouTube channel

Dempo SC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good afternoon, Indian football fans. This is the start of our live blog for the opening Super Cup fixture today, featuring Dempo against Chennaiyin. Dempo are barely hanging on to qualification, while Chenaniyin are out, but both have their pride at stake. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are revealed.

Tags

