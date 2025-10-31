Dempo SC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Unbeaten Eagles Face Marina Machans Test

Dempo SC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score: Qualification Scenario
Are Dempo SC still in the race for semi-final qualification? Yes… but barely. Firstly, Dempo need to win their match five a four-goal margin or more. If they do, they will have to hope that the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal match later tonight ends goalless.
Consider the Kolkata Derby ends nil-nil, and Dempo win 4-0, it will come down to a draw of lots between them, East Bengal, and Mohun Bagan as to who qualifies. If Dempo win by more goals, they will go through.
Dempo SC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Dempo SC vs Chennaiyin FC, Group A Matchday 3
Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa
Date: Friday, October 31, 2025
Time: 4:30 PM IST
Live Streaming: Indian Football YouTube channel
Dempo SC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score: Welcome!
Good afternoon, Indian football fans. This is the start of our live blog for the opening Super Cup fixture today, featuring Dempo against Chennaiyin. Dempo are barely hanging on to qualification, while Chenaniyin are out, but both have their pride at stake. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are revealed.