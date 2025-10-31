Dempo SC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Unbeaten Eagles Face Marina Machans Test

Chennaiyin FC's Lalrinliana Hnamte in action during the AIFF Super Cup 2025 match against East Bengal on October 28, 2025. | Photo: X/ChennaiyinFC

Welcome to the live coverage of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group A matchday 3 fixture between Dempo SC and Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Friday, October 31, 2025. Dempo have been a surprise package, securing hard-fought draws against the Kolkata giants – East Bengal and Mohun Bagan SG. They will look to maintain their unbeaten record. Facing them are Chennaiyin, who have lost both of their opening matches. Follow the live scores and updates from the Dempo SC vs Chennaiyin FC match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Oct 2025, 03:10:09 pm IST Dempo SC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score: Qualification Scenario Are Dempo SC still in the race for semi-final qualification? Yes… but barely. Firstly, Dempo need to win their match five a four-goal margin or more. If they do, they will have to hope that the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal match later tonight ends goalless. Consider the Kolkata Derby ends nil-nil, and Dempo win 4-0, it will come down to a draw of lots between them, East Bengal, and Mohun Bagan as to who qualifies. If Dempo win by more goals, they will go through.

31 Oct 2025, 03:02:16 pm IST Dempo SC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Dempo SC vs Chennaiyin FC, Group A Matchday 3

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

Date: Friday, October 31, 2025

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Indian Football YouTube channel