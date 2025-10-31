Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, AIFF Super Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Kolkata Derby

Mohun Bagan face East Bengal in AIFF Super Cup 2025 on October 31
Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) and East Bengal FC (EBFC) renew their historic rivalry at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Friday, 31 October. This decisive AIFF Super Cup 2025 group-stage encounter carries high stakes, with a semi-final berth on the line for both Kolkata giants.
For Mohun Bagan, the AIFF Super Cup campaign has tested their consistency. Jose Molina's squad remains unbeaten, yet their performances have lacked the sharpness and flair that defined their Indian Super League (ISL) title triumph earlier this year.
A goalless stalemate against Dempo SC signalled they still have work to do. While the Mariners boast commendable defensive stability – they have not conceded a single goal thus far – their incisive finishing in the final third has fallen short, preventing them from dominating matches.
East Bengal, meanwhile, have approached the Super Cup with a more expansive brand of football under Oscar Bruzon. After a commanding 4-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC and scoring six goals in their first two outings, the Red and Gold Brigade carry strong momentum.
Friday's Kolkata Derby marks the third meeting this season between the two giants, following their clashes in the Durand Cup and IFA Shield.
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Qualification Scenario
The winner of this match will progress directly to the semi-finals, but if the contest is drawn with goals scored (i.e., 1-1 or higher), East Bengal will advance due to a superior goals tally.
In the case of a goalless draw, progression will hinge on the result of the Dempo SC vs Chennaiyin FC match: if Dempo win by a five-goal margin or more, they could leapfrog both Kolkata clubs. Otherwise, East Bengal would advance.
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Head-To-Head
Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have faced each other 406 times. EBFC hold a marginal head-to-head advantage, winning 144 times, with MBSG winning 134 matches. 128 games ended as draws.
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, AIFF Super Cup 2025 match being played?
The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, AIFF Super Cup 2025 match will be played on Friday, October 31, 2025, from 7:30 PM IST. The match will be hosted at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.
Where to watch the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, AIFF Super Cup 2025 match live online in India?
The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, AIFF Super Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Where to watch the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, AIFF Super Cup 2025 match live broadcast in India?
The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, AIFF Super Cup 2025 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Khel channel in India.