East Bengal 0-0 FC Goa, Super Cup Final: Gaurs Win On Penalties To Clinch 3rd Title, Book Champions League 2 Spot

FC Goa emerged 6-5 victors against East Bengal FC in the sudden-death penalty shootout to clinch their second successive AIFF Super Cup title, becoming the first side to defend the crown and win it for a record-extending third time

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
East Bengal vs FC Goa match report aiff Super Cup 2025-26 Final
FC Goa celebrate with the AIFF Super Cup Trophy after beating East Bengal in the final. Photo: AIFF
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Match went into extra time after both teams were unable to find the target

  • East Bengal, FC Goa were locked 4-4 in penalty shootout, leading to sudden death

  • Sahil Tavora scored winner for FC Goa after Udanta Singh too found the back of the net

FC Goa won the AIFF Super Cup after they prevailed over East Bengal FC in sudden-death shootout in Margao on Sunday, the title triumph also giving them a spot in next season's AFC Champions League 2.

The win helped Manolo Marquez's team to become the first side to defend the Super Cup title and win it for a record-extending third time.

In a riveting contest at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, the Gaurs emerged 6-5 victors in the shootout to clinch their second successive title in the tournament played among the top teams from Indian Super League and I-League.

The match went into extra time after both teams were unable to find the target, and they could not score in the additional 30 minutes too, taking the contest to tie-breaker.

The teams were locked 4-4 in the penalty shootout, and the match was then decided in sudden death with FC Goa having the last laugh.

In the sudden death, Sahil Tavora scored the winner for FC Goa after Udanta Singh too found the back of the net.

Related Content
Related Content

Substitute Hamid Ahadad scored for East Bengal but PV Vishnu missed the target for East Bengal.

The final ebbed and flowed both ways right from the start. The hosts, buoyed by the boisterous support from the stands, began well with a couple of set-piece opportunities early on, which the East Bengal defence eventually negotiated.

East Bengal, however, soon recovered their composure and began orchestrating chances. Their first opportunity came in the 12th when Miguel Ferreira was played in behind the defence and had just goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill to beat, but shot wide.

Bipin Singh had a good day out wide and looked dangerous from the outset. His 20th-minute low centre from the left had the FC Goa defence gasping, but Mahesh Naorem’s miscued touch kept the scores level.

The momentum shifted after the change of ends, though only for a brief while. Goa came out of the blocks firing. Ayush Chhetri tried his luck from long range right after the restart, but saw his effort go over. David Timor played Dejan Drazic through in the 49th minute, the latter being flagged offside.

The Red and Golds thought they had scored in the 74th minute, when PV Vishnu played a one-two with Ferreira, before unleashing a slap shot from inside the area.

FC Goa goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari fumbled, as the ball hit him and looped perilously close to the goal-line. Tiwari, however, had the presence of mind to slap it away with his outstretched hand. Every East Bengal player, coach, and fan looked expectantly at the referee, hoping for the goal to be awarded, but their prayers were not answered.

That chance seemed to have jolted Goa to life. Brison Fernandes produced a thumping effort from long range that thudded the upright in the 77th minute. A minute later, Borja’s cross found Drazic unmarked beyond enemy lines, but the Serb miscued his header, sending it wide.

FC Goa carried the momentum into extra time, though the number of chances were perhaps fewer. Siverio’s effort off a rebound was saved at point-blank range by Gill in the 107th minute. The East Bengal goalkeeper pulled out the stops again in the 114th, when he latched on to a Timor header to keep his side in the contest.

Gill had a good day between the sticks and even got his hand to a couple of penalties, but could not register a penalty save. Eventually, it all came down to those who missed their spot-kicks, of which East Bengal had one too many.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'Important For Me To Speak Out': Smriti Mandhana Breaks Silence On Wedding Row Via Instagram

  2. Gautam Gambhir Dismisses Criticism, Says 'Batting Order Is Overrated' In White-Ball Cricket

  3. Ashes 2025-26: 'Australia Not For Weak Men', Ben Stokes Makes Honest Admission After Going 2-0 Down At Gabba

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Cuttack Weather Report, Barabati Stadium Pitch Report

  5. SMAT 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal Confirms Availability For Mumbai; No Clarity On Rohit Sharma's Participation - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Politics of Petals: When A Secular Festival Becomes Inconvenient

  2. Over 150 Flights Cancelled On Sunday; DGCA Steps In; IndiGo Says Doing Everything Possible

  3. Thousands Gather in Kolkata for Mega Bhagavad Gita Recital

  4. Bangladeshi And Rohingya Settlers In Varanasi Under Police Verification Drive

  5. Modi To Lead Parliamentary Debates On Vande Mataram And Election Reforms

Entertainment News

  1. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  2. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  3. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  4. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  5. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Zelenskyy Says Progress In Peace Plan Talks After Call With US Envoys

  2. Indian Scientists Discover 'Milky Way Twin' From 12-Billion-Year-Old Universe

  3. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  4. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  5. Infantino Faces Backlash After Awarding FIFA ‘Peace Prize’ To Donald Trump

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 6, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope December 7–13, 2025: New Opportunities Rise For Cancer, Scorpio & Capricorn

  3. From Babri To Ram Mandir: 32 Years Of Transformation And Tension In Ayodhya

  4. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

  5. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Film Becomes Biggest Opener Of His Career; Beats Saiyaara

  6. Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 1: Mammootty Starrer Crime Thriller Earns Over Rs 4 Crore

  7. Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros. For $82.7 Billion, Writers Guild Of America Opposes The Deal

  8. UPSSSC PET 2025 Result Expected Soon at upsssc.gov.in: Check Scorecard Download Steps