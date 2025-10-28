Mohun Bagan Vs Dempo LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Mariners Eye Back-To-Back Win In Group A Clash

Catch the live updates of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group A match between Mohun Bagan and Dempo at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. Mohun Bagan Super Giant began their campaign on a strong note with a commanding 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC, placing them atop Group A. Meanwhile, Dempo also impressed in their opener by holding East Bengal FC to a 2-2 draw. Aware of the Goan outfit’s attacking potential and composure under pressure, the Mariners will approach the contest with caution. Playing at home, Dempo will aim to capitalize on familiar conditions and test Jose Molina’s defense as both teams chase a crucial result in the race for the semifinals.
Mohun Bagan Vs Dempo LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Match Details!

  • Fixture: Mohun Bagan vs Dempo, Group A Matchday 2

  • Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa

  • Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: JioStar app and website

  • Live Telecast: Star Sports Khel

Mohun Bagan Vs Dempo LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Hello!

Hello, we’re back with another live blog, it’s Mohun Bagan vs Dempo FC, an exciting clash from Group A. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

