Mohun Bagan Vs Dempo LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Mariners Eye Back-To-Back Win In Group A Clash

Mohun Bagan Vs Dempo LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Mariners Face Golden Eagles

Catch the live updates of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group A match between Mohun Bagan and Dempo at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. Mohun Bagan Super Giant began their campaign on a strong note with a commanding 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC, placing them atop Group A. Meanwhile, Dempo also impressed in their opener by holding East Bengal FC to a 2-2 draw. Aware of the Goan outfit’s attacking potential and composure under pressure, the Mariners will approach the contest with caution. Playing at home, Dempo will aim to capitalize on familiar conditions and test Jose Molina’s defense as both teams chase a crucial result in the race for the semifinals.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Oct 2025, 05:32:22 pm IST Mohun Bagan Vs Dempo LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Match Details! Fixture: Mohun Bagan vs Dempo, Group A Matchday 2

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa

Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: JioStar app and website

Live Telecast: Star Sports Khel