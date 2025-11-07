AIFF Super Cup 2025 Semi-Final Preview: Qualified Teams, Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

AIFF Super Cup 2025 semi-finals confirmed for December 4
East Bengal FC topped Group A, advancing with five points
Punjab FC emerged from Group C with a flawless defensive record
FC Goa qualified with a +4 goal difference from Group B
Mumbai City FC advanced thanks to superior head-to-head record
The semi-finals of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 are set, with India's premier domestic cup competition entering its knockout phase this weekend. Four clubs will compete for the prestigious title, which also serves as a season curtain-raiser amidst lingering uncertainty surrounding the Indian Super League (ISL) calendar.
The Super Cup winner will also secure preliminary entry to the AFC Champions League 2 for the 2026-27 cycle, adding a continental incentive.
East Bengal FC secured their place in the Super Cup 2025 semi-finals, topping Group A with five points from one win and two draws. The Kolkata giants edged Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who also secured five points but had an inferior goal difference, and advanced to the knockout stage. Their unbeaten run included a 4-0 win over Chennaiyin FC.
Punjab FC emerged as standout qualifiers from Group C, finishing with seven points from two wins and a draw. They maintained a flawless defensive record, conceding zero goals in group play. Their final qualification match demanded composure as they won 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out after a 0-0 draw against Bengaluru FC.
FC Goa qualified from Group B with six points and a +4 goal difference. Mumbai City FC advanced from Group D, also with six points, thanks to a superior head-to-head record over Kerala Blasters, whom they beat 3-0 in their final group outing.
These four clubs will contest the semi-finals at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on December 4, as the Super Cup again inaugurates the domestic season. Both matches will take place in Margao, Goa.
AIFF Super Cup 2025 Semi-Final Schedule
East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC: December 4 at 4:30 PM IST
FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: December 4 at 7:30 PM IST
AIFF Super Cup 2025 Semi-Final Live Streaming Details
The AIFF Super Cup 2025 semi-final fixtures will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Khel TV channel.