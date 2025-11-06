AIFF Super Cup 2025: Punjab FC Stun Bengaluru FC 5-4 In Penalty Shootout To Seal Maiden Super Cup Semi-Final Berth

Punjab FC registered a 5-4 win on penalties to beat Bengaluru FC and secure top spot in Group C

Updated on:
Punjab FC Stun Bengaluru FC 5-4 In Penalty Shootout To Seal Maiden Super Cup Semi-Final Berth
Punjab FC's Princeton Rebello and Muhammad Uvais celebrate their sides goal in the AIFF Super Cup 2025 match against Gokulam Kerala at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, on October 27, 2025. | Photo: Instagram/rgpunjabfc
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Punjab FC held their nerve and stole a narrow victory over Bengaluru FC

  • The Shers won 5-4 on penalties

  • Seal semi-finale date against East Bengal FC

Punjab FC held their nerves to prevail over Bengaluru FC 5-4 in the penalty shootout and book their spot in the semifinals after both the teams finished goal-less in the regulation time in the last Group C match of the Super Cup here on Wednesday.

Both Punjab and Bengaluru finished with seven points apiece, with two wins and a draw to their name. As both teams were locked on the same points, goal difference (six), and goals scored (six), the winners of Group C was decided via a penalty shootout.

All the five Punjab FC penalty takers -- Nsungsi Effiong, Princeton Rebello, Samir Zeljković, Leon Augustine, and Vinit Rai -- found the net, while Ryan Williams failed to score for Bengaluru.

Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rahul Bheke, Sunil Chhetri, and Braian Sánchez scored from the spot for the Blues.

It was the Shers' maiden semifinal appearance in the Super Cup.

Punjab had a couple of early attempts, but Effiong lacked the desired control in the area after being played through behind the Bengaluru defence.

The Shers began to dictate terms, enjoying long bouts of possession in the Bengaluru half after the quarter-hour mark.

Ninthoinganba Meetei looked especially lively down the left flank. His 28th-minute run created the first shot on goal for Punjab, as the winger cut in from the left, passed it to Daniel Ramírez, whose shot from just outside the box lacked power and was easily smothered by Bengaluru goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Bengaluru, after weathering the onslaught, began to create chances of their own and came close in the 35th minute, when Sánchez's cross from the right dipped goalwards, forcing Punjab goalkeeper Muheet Shabir into a smart save as he tipped it over the bar.

Blues defender Chinglensana Singh Konsham, from the ensuing corner, managed to break free of his marker, but could only blaze his header over the cross-bar.

Ninthoi produced another run on the left in the first half injury time. He got himself into a good position to send in a low cross that Effiong left after initially rushing towards the ball. This afforded Leon Augustine to rush in with a shot that he sent over the cross-bar.

Punjab came out with the same intensity after the change of ends as well, though their real chances were mostly restricted to set-pieces. Ramírez’s 58th-minute corner found an unmarked Effiong at the far post, but the Nigerian striker’s header glanced agonisingly.

Bengaluru head coach Gerard Zaragoza rolled the dice first, introducing Sunil Chhetri and Ashique Kuruniyan into the fray, which changed the momentum of the game. The Blues then enjoyed long bouts of possession, looking to secure their route to the last four.

Ashique was set through down the left in the 68th minute, when his inch-perfect cross found Chhetri lurking unmarked in the Punjab penalty area. With both space and time at hand, and just the goalkeeper to beat, the striker volleyed it wide.

Bengaluru won a number of corners in the last five minutes, and it was only in injury time that they really came close to scoring again. Vinith Venkatesh’s corner found defender Rahul Bheke, who headed it wide, as the referee soon blew his whistle, sending the match into the dreaded penalties.

In another Group C match played in Bambolim, Gokulam Kerala FC cruised to a 3-0 victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club.

Albert Torras' opener in the 28th minute set the tone for the Malabarians, followed by Samuel Lyndoh doubling the lead early in the second half.

With just a few minutes left, substitute Juan Carlos Rico added a third to seal his side's victory and lift the side to third in the group table, as both teams' campaigns came to an end.

Published At:
