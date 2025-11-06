Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Tuskers Eye SF Spot Against Islanders

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Group D matchday 3 fixture at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on November 6, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters live score AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group D matchday 3
Kerala Blasters players in training ahead of the AIFF Super Cup match against Mumbai City FC at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa, on November 6, 2025. | Photo: X/KeralaBlasters
Welcome to the live coverage of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group D matchday 3 fixture between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Kerala Blasters are currently top of the group with two wins out of two, and a win or draw tonight will take them to the semi-finals, where FC Goa await. Meanwhile, Mumbai City, after suffering a 2-1 setback against Rajasthan FC, will need to win by at least two goals to keep their progression hopes alive. Follow the live scores and updates from the Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score: Head-To-Head

Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters have played each other 22 times. MCFC have won 10 of those encounters, and KBFC have won six. Six games ended as a draw.

Last Five Head-To-Head Results:

  • Kerala Blasters 1-0 Mumbai City FC (ISL, 2025)

  • Mumbai City FC 4-2 Kerala Blasters (ISL, 2024)

  • Mumbai City 0-8 Kerala Blasters (Durand Cup, 2024)

  • Kerala Blasters 2-0 Mumbai City FC (ISL, 2023)

  • Mumbai City FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters (ISL, 2023)

Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score: KBFC Playing XI

Nora Fernandes (gk); Sandeep Singh, Juan Rodriguez, Bikash Yumnam, Muhammed Saheef; Dusan Lagator, Adrian Luna; Noah Sadaoui, Koldo Obieta Alberdi, Korou Singh; Tiago Alves

Bench: Sachin Suresh (gk), Aiban Dohling, Ruivah Hormipam, Naocha Huidrom Singh, Mohammed Aimen, Danish Farooq Bhat, Freddy Lallawmawma, Vibin Mohanan, Lalthanmawia R, Nihal Sudheesh

Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score: MCFC Playing XI

Phurba Tempa Lachenpa; Valpuia, Bijay Chhetri, Tiri, Akash Mishra; Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung, Zothanpuia; Lallianzuala Chhangte (c), Jorge Ortiz, Vikram Partap Singh; Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Bench: Rehnesh Paramba (gk), Dhruv Alva, Amandeep, Sanjeev Stalin, Franklin Nazareth, Jon Toral, Brandon Fernandes, PN Noufal, Gyamar Nikum, Ayush Chhikara

Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters, Group D, Matchday 3

  • Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru (PJN) Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

  • Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: JioHotstar

  • Live Telecast: Star Sports Khel

Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog for the final Group D match of the Super Cup 2025, with Mumbai City FC facing Kerala Blasters.

Both sides have a chance to go through to the knockout stages of the season’s curtain-raiser tournament. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Hosts Lose Seven Wickets; Shaheen, Nawaz At Crease | PAK 234/7 (47)

  2. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Chapman Blinder Helps NZ Edge Past WI, Square Series 1-1

  3. WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Name Malolan Rangarajan As Head Coach

  4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Up For Sale: What We Know So Far

  5. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar Elections 2025 | In Defence Of Nachaniyas and Launda Naach Natuas

  2. Rahul Gandhi Unveils Hydrogen Bomb, Says Has ‘100% Proof’ Of 'Vote Chori' In Haryana

  3. Rs 30 lakh In Fines: JNU’s New Disciplinary Code Reshapes Student Life

  4. Kashmir Clerics’ Body Seeks Withdrawal of Order Mandating Vande Mataram in Schools

  5. Delhi HC Rules Profits From Bribe Investments In Shares Are Money Laundering

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  3. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  4. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  5. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. How Mahmood Mamdani, Mira Nair and Rama Duwaji Shaped New York mayor Zohran Mamdani

  2. The Password For Lourve Security Was ‘Louvre’: Years of Security Lapses Exposed After Paris Heist

  3. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

  4. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  5. Raja Krishnamoorthi Condemns US Vice President JD Vance’s Remarks on Wife’s Faith

Latest Stories

  1. Kannada Actor Harish Rai Of KGF Fame Passes Away After Battling Cancer

  2. Woman Maoist With Rs 17 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Chhattisgarh

  3. IND Vs AUS Highlights, 4th T20I: India Stage Comeback To Seal 48-Run Win, Take 2-1 Lead In Series

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Hosts Lose Seven Wickets; Shaheen, Nawaz At Crease | PAK 234/7 (47)

  5. Woman & Male Friend Arrested For Installing Spy Cam In Women's Hostel Washroom

  6. Voting Commences For 121 Seats In First Phase Of Bihar Assembly Elections

  7. Priyanka Gandhi Urges Bihar Voters To Choose Jobs, Education And A Brighter Future

  8. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report