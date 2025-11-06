Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Tuskers Eye SF Spot Against Islanders

Kerala Blasters players in training ahead of the AIFF Super Cup match against Mumbai City FC at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa, on November 6, 2025. | Photo: X/KeralaBlasters

Welcome to the live coverage of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group D matchday 3 fixture between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Kerala Blasters are currently top of the group with two wins out of two, and a win or draw tonight will take them to the semi-finals, where FC Goa await. Meanwhile, Mumbai City, after suffering a 2-1 setback against Rajasthan FC, will need to win by at least two goals to keep their progression hopes alive. Follow the live scores and updates from the Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

6 Nov 2025, 06:54:39 pm IST Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters have played each other 22 times. MCFC have won 10 of those encounters, and KBFC have won six. Six games ended as a draw. Last Five Head-To-Head Results: Kerala Blasters 1-0 Mumbai City FC (ISL, 2025)

Mumbai City FC 4-2 Kerala Blasters (ISL, 2024)

Mumbai City 0-8 Kerala Blasters (Durand Cup, 2024)

Kerala Blasters 2-0 Mumbai City FC (ISL, 2023)

Mumbai City FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters (ISL, 2023)

6 Nov 2025, 06:34:13 pm IST Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score: KBFC Playing XI Nora Fernandes (gk); Sandeep Singh, Juan Rodriguez, Bikash Yumnam, Muhammed Saheef; Dusan Lagator, Adrian Luna; Noah Sadaoui, Koldo Obieta Alberdi, Korou Singh; Tiago Alves 🚨 Team news from Fatorda 🗞️#KeralaBlasters #KBFC #TogetherWeFight #AIFFSuperCup #MCFCKBFC pic.twitter.com/mXEtYnO6n6 — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) November 6, 2025 Bench: Sachin Suresh (gk), Aiban Dohling, Ruivah Hormipam, Naocha Huidrom Singh, Mohammed Aimen, Danish Farooq Bhat, Freddy Lallawmawma, Vibin Mohanan, Lalthanmawia R, Nihal Sudheesh

6 Nov 2025, 06:33:59 pm IST Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score: MCFC Playing XI Phurba Tempa Lachenpa; Valpuia, Bijay Chhetri, Tiri, Akash Mishra; Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung, Zothanpuia; Lallianzuala Chhangte (c), Jorge Ortiz, Vikram Partap Singh; Jorge Pereyra Diaz View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai City FC (@mumbaicityfc) Bench: Rehnesh Paramba (gk), Dhruv Alva, Amandeep, Sanjeev Stalin, Franklin Nazareth, Jon Toral, Brandon Fernandes, PN Noufal, Gyamar Nikum, Ayush Chhikara

6 Nov 2025, 06:21:43 pm IST Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters, Group D, Matchday 3

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru (PJN) Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

Live Telecast: Star Sports Khel