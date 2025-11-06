Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Tuskers Eye SF Spot Against Islanders

Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score: Head-To-Head
Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters have played each other 22 times. MCFC have won 10 of those encounters, and KBFC have won six. Six games ended as a draw.
Last Five Head-To-Head Results:
Kerala Blasters 1-0 Mumbai City FC (ISL, 2025)
Mumbai City FC 4-2 Kerala Blasters (ISL, 2024)
Mumbai City 0-8 Kerala Blasters (Durand Cup, 2024)
Kerala Blasters 2-0 Mumbai City FC (ISL, 2023)
Mumbai City FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters (ISL, 2023)
Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score: KBFC Playing XI
Nora Fernandes (gk); Sandeep Singh, Juan Rodriguez, Bikash Yumnam, Muhammed Saheef; Dusan Lagator, Adrian Luna; Noah Sadaoui, Koldo Obieta Alberdi, Korou Singh; Tiago Alves
Bench: Sachin Suresh (gk), Aiban Dohling, Ruivah Hormipam, Naocha Huidrom Singh, Mohammed Aimen, Danish Farooq Bhat, Freddy Lallawmawma, Vibin Mohanan, Lalthanmawia R, Nihal Sudheesh
Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score: MCFC Playing XI
Phurba Tempa Lachenpa; Valpuia, Bijay Chhetri, Tiri, Akash Mishra; Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung, Zothanpuia; Lallianzuala Chhangte (c), Jorge Ortiz, Vikram Partap Singh; Jorge Pereyra Diaz
Bench: Rehnesh Paramba (gk), Dhruv Alva, Amandeep, Sanjeev Stalin, Franklin Nazareth, Jon Toral, Brandon Fernandes, PN Noufal, Gyamar Nikum, Ayush Chhikara
Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters, Group D, Matchday 3
Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru (PJN) Stadium, Fatorda, Goa
Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Live Streaming: JioHotstar
Live Telecast: Star Sports Khel
Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score: Welcome!
Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog for the final Group D match of the Super Cup 2025, with Mumbai City FC facing Kerala Blasters.
Both sides have a chance to go through to the knockout stages of the season’s curtain-raiser tournament. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.